সোমবার , ২০ মে ২০২৪ | ৬ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Gautam Gambhir calls this rule as ‘the worst thing that can happen to one-day cricket’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২০, ২০২৪ ৪:৫০ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir voiced strong criticism against the use of two new balls in One-Day International (ODI) cricket.
Currently working as a mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League, Gambhir argued that this rule fundamentally disadvantages finger spinners, citing the notable absence of prominent spinners like Nathan Lyon and Ravichandran Ashwin from ODI teams despite their impressive records in Test cricket, each having taken over 400 wickets.
“Two new balls in one-day cricket is probably the worst thing that can happen to one-day cricket. Imagine how many finger spinners play one-day cricket. There’s Nathan Lyon who’s got 400 wickets, there’s R Ashwin who’s got 400 wickets, and they are not a part of the One Day team, and the only reason is that there is nothing for a finger spinner,” Gambhir asserted in a recent episode of the podcast series 180 Not Out.
He elaborated that the rule diminishes the effectiveness of finger spinners, stating, “Imagine someone who has taken 400 Test wickets will not play one day cricket because they don’t become a wicket-taking option or they end up becoming a defensive option.”
Gambhir also lamented the impact on reverse swing, a crucial skill in the arsenal of fast bowlers that has been rendered almost obsolete by the two new balls rule.
“Reverse swing… It has gone out of the game completely. I want to see reverse swing, I want to see batters getting challenged, and someone bowling at 150 and reversing the ball is always a challenge,” Gambhir continued.
Gambhir proposed a return to the traditional use of a single ball throughout the innings, which would allow for more wear and tear, thereby bringing reverse swing back into play and providing spinners with a greater opportunity to influence the game.
“One rule that needs to change is getting rid of two new balls and having only one,” the former Indian international insisted.





