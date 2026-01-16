Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Celebrate Their First Sankranti, Goofy Pic Goes Viral | Telugu Cinema News

শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:৩৭ অপরাহ্ন
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her first Sankranti with Raj Nidimoru after their December 2025 wedding, sharing festive moments and debuting Maa Inti Bangaaram teaser.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently gave fans a glimpse into her festive celebrations as she marked her first Sankranti with husband Raj Nidimoru. The actress shared a goofy picture with Raj, instantly winning hearts. The couple, who got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the photo in which both are seen posing while the actress is seen making goofy face. The goofy snap stood out for its simplicity, showing the couple enjoying the festival away from the usual glamour.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Blush As They Attend FIRST Event Together After Getting Married

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru made their first public appearance at an event together after their marriage. The pictures and videos now circulating on social media show them beaming with joy as they couldn’t stop blushing. In the video, Samantha looked absolutely stunning in a beautiful white saree paired with minimal makeup. The actress tied her hair up in a half-clutch. Meanwhile, Raj looked dapper as he complemented his wife perfectly in a black T-shirt, pants, and a brown jacket. The couple’s effortless coordination in their outfits made them look every bit the power couple they are.

Inside Samantha and Raj’s Love Story and Wedding

For those unaware, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru had reportedly been in a relationship for several years before deciding to take the plunge. The duo is believed to have fallen in love during the shoot of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Over the past few months, they were frequently spotted together at various locations and were seen celebrating festivals and personal milestones as a couple.

The pair chose to keep their wedding ceremony low-key and private, with only around 30 guests in attendance. Following the wedding, Samantha shared official pictures from the ceremony on her social media handles, offering fans a glimpse into their special day. The intimate celebration was widely appreciated by fans, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Samantha’s work

Samantha Ruth Prabh’s Maa Inti Bangaaram teaser has released. Set against a raw and grounded backdrop, Maa Inti Bangaaram promises a gripping blend of intense drama and high-octane moments, anchored by a deeply personal story that unfolds in an understated and lighthearted manner. The teaser hints at a fierce, layered protagonist and a journey that has been intense yet soulful, setting the tone for a film that balances emotional depth in family dynamics with scale.

January 16, 2026, 12:02 IST

