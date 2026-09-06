রবিবার, ০৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৬, ০৮:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
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8 months, Moscow-to-Munich flights, but now he is ‘fed up’: Behind Russia No. 1 Ian Nepomniachtchi’s tattoos | Chess News Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr ‘Sabse Achhi Dost’ On India’s Got Latent 2 Episode Amid Dating Rumours | Bollywood News শরীয়তপুরে জমকালো আয়োজনে ফাতেমা মেধা বৃত্তি ও কৃতী শিক্ষার্থী সংবর্ধনা দর্শক সারিতে বসে জাসাসের সাংস্কৃতিক অনুষ্ঠান উপভোগ করলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী জাতিসংঘের ৮১তম অধিবেশনে সভাপতি হিসেবে ৮ সেপ্টেম্বর দায়িত্ব নেবেন খলিলুর শিল্প উন্নয়ন স্টিয়ারিং কমিটির চেয়ারম্যান হলেন শাকিলুর রহমান Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Earns Rs 24 Crore On Day 1 | Bollywood News No special ‘room’ for cricket: IOA draws line on BCCI’s Asian Games stay | Cricket News বিদ্যুৎমন্ত্রীর রোগমুক্তি কামনায় ঢাকাস্থ সিরাজগঞ্জ সমিতিতে দোয়া মাহফিল বাংলাদেশের প্রতিটি মানুষের জন্য ওয়ান আইডি
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Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr ‘Sabse Achhi Dost’ On India’s Got Latent 2 Episode Amid Dating Rumours | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৬ সেপ্টেম্বর, ২০২৬
  • ২৪ সময় দেখুন
Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr ‘Sabse Achhi Dost’ On India’s Got Latent 2 Episode Amid Dating Rumours | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr ‘Sabse Achhi Dost’ On India’s Got Latent 2 Episode Amid Dating Rumours

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Samay Raina called Medha Shankr his best friend on India’s Got Latent 2. Their appearance has once again fuelled dating rumours surrounding the two.

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Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr His Best Friend On India's Got Latent 2 Episode.

Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr His Best Friend On India’s Got Latent 2 Episode.

Samay Raina and Medha Shankr’s appearance together on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent has given their dating rumours another push. The 12th Fail actress joined Samay, Varun Dhawan, Sharon Verma and Nishant Tanwar for the special episode, which began streaming on Netflix on September 4, and one moment between Samay Raina and Medha Shankr has already caught viewers’ attention.

Samay Raina Calls Medha Shankr His Best Friend

During a magician segment featuring Kabir Sharma, the conversation turned to Samay’s friends. After mentioning Balraj Singh Ghai, who owns The Habitat and is a close friend and business partner of Samay Raina, the contestant asked the comedian who his “sabse achha dost” on the panel was. Samay immediately named Medha.

The answer was bound to get attention because rumours about Samay and Medha have been doing the rounds for months. Neither of them has confirmed that they are dating, but their equation has repeatedly become a talking point whenever they are seen together.

Samay also shares a close friendship with Varun Dhawan. The two go to the same gym, with Varun previously sharing a clip of the pair joking around during a workout.

Samay Raina And Medha Shankr’s Rumours Refuse To Die Down

The speculation is not based on this episode alone. Samay and Medha have been spotted at the same events on several occasions, including the Anandam premiere in Mumbai in June, where both were papped among the guests.

In June, a viral video showing the two at the same venue led to another wave of dating buzz. Reports claimed they were seen walking separately after apparently noticing the paparazzi.

The rumours went viral again this week after a Filmfare report said Samay and Medha were spotted on the same flight and later at Mumbai Airport.

Samay Raina Stops Joke On Ahmedabad Air India Crash

During the same episode, another contestant cracked a joke about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, but Samay stopped him midway and asked him to say something they can keep in the episode.

When Samay Raina asked a contestant about his fear of flights and said, “You have a huge fear of flights. Why? Are they very expensive?” Laughing at the question, Vijay replied, “No, I’m from Ahmedabad na. So one year ago, main aise hi terrace pe baitha tha chill kar raha tha. Phir mere dost ka phone aaya ki ‘Left side dekh.’”

Samay quickly understood the reference was to the June 12, 2025, Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, and he quickly stopped Vijay mid-way and said, “Can you give a different answer that we can keep?” Vijay then quickly changed his response and joked, “Bhot mehngi hoti hai yaar.”

In the previous episode, Samay Raina and Sharon Verma drew political heat after their exchange about Biharis and Kashmiri Pandits.

About India’s Got Latent

India’s Got Latent Season 2 is the second season of comedian Samay Raina’s popular comedy and talent show. The show features contestants showcasing their unique talents while Samay and a panel of guests/judges react to their performances with the show’s signature unfiltered humour. Known for its unconventional format and candid conversations, India’s Got Latent has developed a strong following online.

Read More: Samay Raina Stops Contestant From Cracking Ahmedabad Plane Crash Joke On India’s Got Latent | Video

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Samay Raina named Medha Shankr his “sabse achha dost” (best friend) on India’s Got Latent 2 when asked by a contestant who his best friend on the panel was. This occurred amidst ongoing dating rumors between the two.

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About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

September 06, 2026, 06:45 IST

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