Shakti Kapoor On Freak Accident That Led To Qurbani: ‘Look What You’ve Done To My Car’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 03, 2026, 03:09 IST

Shakti Kapoor reveals how a road accident with Feroz Khan unexpectedly changed his fate and helped him land his career-defining role in Qurbani.

Shakti Kapoor recalls how a chance road accident led him to his breakthrough role in Feroz Khan’s Qurbani.

Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling how a chance accident played a pivotal role in shaping his career. The actor shared that Feroz Khan’s 1980 blockbuster Qurbani was the turning point of his life, arriving at a time when he was struggling to survive in Bombay and barely getting noticed in the industry.

Speaking to AlphaNeon Studioz, Shakti reflected on his early years in the film industry, when he was largely reduced to doing insignificant roles and was constantly battling financial hardship. “Qurbani was the film that made me who I am today. That film completely changed my life,” he said, underlining how the opportunity transformed both his professional and personal circumstances.

‘I didn’t even have money to pay rent’

At the time, Shakti Kapoor was staying as a paying guest at actor Vinod Khanna’s house. He revealed that his financial situation was so dire that even paying rent was a challenge. “I was staying at Vinod Khanna’s place and didn’t even have enough money to pay the rent as a paying guest,” he recalled. Moved by his condition, Vinod Khanna stepped in to help. “When Vinod Khanna found out how much I was struggling, he offered us a house in Juhu that was empty so I could stay there,” Shakti said, acknowledging the support he received during his lowest phase.

Around the same time, Shakti managed to buy a second-hand Fiat after doing a calendar photoshoot. The car cost him Rs 11,000, a significant amount for someone barely managing daily expenses. Little did he know that the modest vehicle would become the unlikely catalyst for his big break.

‘Turned out it was Feroz Khan’

Recalling the incident that changed everything, Shakti said, “I was driving on Linking Road when a Mercedes came from behind and hit my car, stopping just ahead after braking.” Already frustrated by his financial struggles, he lost his temper. “I was furious, I didn’t even have money for food, let alone to fix this car. So I got out and started shouting at the driver,” he said.

The moment turned surreal when he realised who the other driver was. “Turned out the man stepping out of the car was six-foot-two inches tall and it was Feroz Khan,” Shakti recalled. Shocked, his anger dissolved instantly, and he seized the moment to pitch himself as an actor. “I was like, ‘Sir, sir, please! My name is Shakti Kapoor. I’m from Film Institute. You’ve given everyone a chance, you even gave Danny a chance, please give me one too.’”

Feroz Khan’s response, however, was curt and unforgettable: “Hey, look what you’ve done to my car.” Though Feroz walked away that day, the encounter stayed with him. Shakti Kapoor believes that the incident etched him in Feroz Khan’s memory, eventually leading to his casting as the antagonist in Qurbani—a role that went on to define his career.

First Published: January 03, 2026, 03:09 IST

News movies bollywood Shakti Kapoor On Freak Accident That Led To Qurbani: ‘Look What You’ve Done To My Car’