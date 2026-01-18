রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:১১ অপরাহ্ন
Sonakshi Sinha Shares 2016 Memories: ‘Met Will Smith, Performed Before Coldplay’ | Bollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৮ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Sonakshi Sinha Shares 2016 Memories: ‘Met Will Smith, Performed Before Coldplay’ | Bollywood News


Sonakshi Sinha recalls her action-packed 2016 with Akira, Force 2, meeting Will Smith, setting a Guinness record, and performing before Coldplay.

Sonakshi Sinha Shares 2016 Memories On Instagram.

Sonakshi Sinha Shares 2016 Memories On Instagram.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha used social media to give an elaborate list of all that was taking place in her life 10 years back in 2016.

Doing the ‘2026 is the new 2016’ trend right, Sonakshi captioned all the highlights of 2016, which were as followed. “016 – LETS GOOOO! 1/2 – Action movie star feels for Akira!!! 3 – sang a song and shot a cool music video for Akira again. 4 – secret agent in Force 2. Action saga continues! 5/6 – lets get @smehraa married! P.s: kalire dont work, it took me 8 long years after it fell on me to get married. 7 – we set a Guiness world record on highest number on nails painted in a minute and here i am with @itssoezi today!! 8 – met my favourite actor @willsmith! 9/10 – performed at the Global Citizen stage just before Coldplay. Yup, read that again. 11 – football anyone? 12 – got this one married as well @tamil_table … my first full on Goan wedding!!! 13 – hadn’t met @iamzahero yet so spent my days painting and waiting for my hero to come into my life! 14 – so much love in Spain! Unforgettable! 15 – started shoot for one of my fav films – NOOR! 16 – random pic from a shoot with @rohanshrestha which i LOVE!!!! 17 – i think i was on a magazine cover every month that year (sic).”

Talking about “Akira”, made under the direction of A. R. Murugadoss, the project also starred Konkana Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap in the lead, along with others. A remake of the 2011 Tamil film “Mouna Guru”, the drama received mixed reviews upon release from critics.

Most recently, Sonakshi graced the screen with “Jatadhara”, co-starring Sudheer Babu. The movie reached the audience in both Hindi and Telugu on November 7, 2025.

January 18, 2026, 10:39 IST

