T20 World Cup: Motie magic sinks England in Mumbai after Sherfane Rutherford’s 76 | Cricket News

West Indies’ players celebrate after winning an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie broke through England’s middle order as the West Indies secured a 30-run win in their T20 World Cup match in Mumbai on Wednesday.West Indies posted 196 for 6, built around Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 76, with support from Jason Holder in the final overs.England were bowled out for 166 in 19 overs in reply. They began the chase quickly, but Motie, who mixes left-arm orthodox and wrist spin, dismissed Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell and captain Harry Brook in a spell of 3 for 33.England slipped from 85 for 2 in the eighth over to 131 for 5 in the 14th when Brook was out for 17. Sam Curran tried to keep the chase alive with 43 not out from 30 balls but ran out of partners.The result gave West Indies their second win in two matches and moved them to the top of Group C in the race for the Super Eights.England started strongly as Phil Salt took 24 runs from Jason Holder’s first over, hitting two sixes and three fours to move the score to 31 without loss after two overs. Salt made 30 before being caught by Rutherford off Romario Shepherd in the fourth over.England reached 67 for 1 at the end of the powerplay, with Jos Buttler on 15 and Bethell on 20. Buttler hit a six off Roston Chase but was caught in the deep by Rovman Powell for 21.Banton was out for 2 for the second match in a row, and when Bethell fell for 33, both to Motie, England were 90 for 4. Motie then dismissed Brook, caught and bowled for 17, leaving England 131 for 5 after 14 overs.Earlier, Rutherford and Holder added 61 runs for the sixth wicket in 32 balls. Rutherford struck seven sixes and two fours, while Holder made 33 with four sixes and a four.Rashid was England’s most effective bowler with figures of 2 for 16 from four overs.