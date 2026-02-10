T20 World Cup: Sahibzada Farhan’s fifty and spin attack power Pakistan past USA by 32 runs | Cricket News

Pakistan’s Usman Tariq, left, celebrates with teammates (AP/PTI)

Sahibzada Farhan’s blistering fifty and a clinical spin attack propelled Pakistan to a convincing 32-run victory over the United States in their Group A T20 World Cup clash at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Tuesday. Farhan was the star with the bat, smashing 73 off just 41 balls to guide Pakistan to a competitive 190 for nine. His aggressive innings, which included multiple towering sixes, gave Pakistan the platform to post a strong total despite losing early wickets. Babar Azam (46 off 32) supported him well, adding 81 runs for the third wicket after Pakistan slipped to 56 for two in the Power Play.

The USA openers, Shayan Jahangir (49 off 34) and Andries Gous (13 off 13), offered a solid start, reaching 50 for one after five overs. But once Pakistan’s spin quartet – Abrar Ahmed (1/30), Mohammad Nawaz (1/21), Shadab Khan (2/26), and Usman Tariq (3/27) – was introduced, the US innings struggled. Seven of the eight wickets to fall were claimed by Pakistan’s spinners, preventing any sustained partnerships. Skipper Monank Patel fell cheaply to Shadab, and Jahangir’s lofted shot was well caught by Shaheen Afridi at mid-wicket. Shubham Ranjane (51 off 30) and Milind Kumar (23) fought back with a fourth-wicket stand of 66, but the required run rate proved too steep, leaving the USA short of the target. Earlier, Pakistan had lost Saim Ayub and captain Salman Agha to Shadley van Schalkwyk ’s fiery spell (4/25) in the sixth over, but Farhan’s muscle-bound assault kept the innings on track. Even as wickets fell at the back end, Shadab’s 30 off 12 balls ensured Pakistan finished with a formidable total. The win marks Pakistan’s second straight victory, taking them to the top of Group A with four points. Brief Scores: Pakistan 190/9 (Sahibzada Farhan 73, Babar Azam 46; Shadley van Schalkwyk 4/25) beat USA 158/8 (Shubham Ranjane 51, Shayan Jahangir 49; Usman Tariq 3/27) by 32 runs.