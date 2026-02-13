T20 World Cup: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Harmeet Singh shine as USA register first T20I win over Netherlands | Cricket News

United States’ Nosthush Kenjige celebrates the wicket of Netherlands’ Michael Levitt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Netherlands and United States in Chennai, India, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (AP)

The United States secured a 93-run win over the Netherlands in a group-stage match of the T20 World Cup on Friday, riding on Saiteja Mukkamalla’s 79 and a four-wicket spell from former India U-19 cricketer Harmeet Singh. It was USA’s first T20I victory against the Netherlands.Mukkamalla’s 51-ball 79 anchored the innings as USA posted 196 for 6 in 20 overs. Shubham Ranjane contributed 48 not out from 24 balls to push the total close to 200.

In reply, the Netherlands were bowled out for 103 in 15.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh returned figures of 4 for 21, the best by a USA bowler in a T20 World Cup match.Harmeet did not extract sharp turn but benefited from errors by the batters. Opener Max O’Dowd (13) and all-rounder Bas de Leede (23) were dismissed off short deliveries that were hit to fielders. He also bowled a flat delivery that beat captain Scott Edwards and another straight ball that trapped Roelof de Merwe lbw.Left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige accounted for Michael Levitt with a ball that stayed low.Chasing on a surface that slowed as the match progressed, the Netherlands did not build partnerships and fell well short of the target.Earlier, Mukkamalla set the platform with his 79. He shared a 55-run stand for the second wicket with captain Monank Patel (36) and added 54 for the fourth wicket with Ranjane.Mukkamalla, who trained at the academy run by VVS Laxman in Hyderabad, struck five fours and four sixes. He scored freely through the off side, including shots over cover.Ranjane attacked in the closing overs and handled the short-ball approach used by the Netherlands bowlers. He hit Roelof van der Merwe for a straight six and pulled both Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek.At one stage, with Mukkamalla and Ranjane at the crease, USA were positioned for a total beyond 200. However, van Beek and de Leede varied their pace on the Chepauk surface to restrict further damage.Bas de Leede, son of former Netherlands seamer Tim de Leede, finished with figures of 3 for 37.