শনিবার , ২১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৭ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzles in Red Lehenga With Sexy Bra; Vijay Varma’s Comment Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
tamannaah bhatia vijay varma 1 3


Last Updated: January 21, 2023, 09:10 IST

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making headlines for their rumoured romance.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making headlines for their rumoured romance.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have become the talk of the town even since fans spotted them ‘kissing’ in a New Year video.

There has never been a time when Tamannaah Bhatia missed impressing us with her stunning appearances. She has made head turns and her recent post is doing the same. Well, not only for us but also for Vijay Varma, who is said to be in a rumoured relationship with her. Tamannaah Bhatia posted a reel full of glamorous looks for a high-end magazine. “Pretty dresses and prettier places make for the prettiest pictures,” her caption read.

Tamannah Bhatia painted our Instagram feeds red with her sexy look in a lehenga paired with a bra choli. Within no time, her post grabbed Vijay Varma’s attention. The actor, who couldn’t stop gushing, rushed to the comment section and dropped a fire extinguisher and fire truck emoticon. Apart from him, the post was filled with compliments from fans and followers. “Red is for Tamannaah,” read one of the comments. A fan also wrote, “Smoking hot.”

The link-up rumours of Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started when a video of them reportedly kissing at a New Year’s event in Goa went viral on social media. Although their faces weren’t clearly visible, fans believed that the actors were in close proximity. The two were also spotted attending award functions together. Several reports also suggested that the two went out for a lunch date recently. However, responding to media reports, Vijay dismissed the rumours and put up a photograph of his actual ‘lunch date’, which was with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia will work together in director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Lust Stories 2. The short films for the anthology will be directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sujoy Ghosh, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The sequel to Lust Stories is likely to be released on Netflix in the first quarter of 2023. Vijay Varma also has Sujoy’s next film, The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor. This movie will mark her OTT debut.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm bokta Edit
‘বাইচান্স স্বাধীনতা’— বক্তার বিরুদ্ধে রাষ্ট্রদ্রোহ মামলার দাবি
বাংলাদেশ
1674273415 photo
Troubled Juventus docked 15 points in suspect transfer trial | Football News
খেলাধুলা
bottle milk
দিনের কোন সময় দুধ খান? যখন-তখন খেলে কিন্তু বড় বিপদ হতে পারে! জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
tamannaah bhatia vijay varma 1 3
Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzles in Red Lehenga With Sexy Bra; Vijay Varma’s Comment Goes Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
manish malhotra

Manish Malhotra Turns 55, On Birthday Confirms Will Be Making Directorial Debut

 1646390727 photo

I have high chance of winning CWG gold again, says Kidambi Srikanth | Badminton News

 wm iceland

আইসল্যান্ডের পার্লামেন্টে সাড়ে ৪৭ শতাংশ নারী

 wm malaysian PM

মালয়েশিয়ার প্রধানমন্ত্রীর পদত্যাগ

 Raninagar Thana

শিশুকে ধর্ষণচেষ্টার অভিযোগে কিশোর আটক – Corporate Sangbad

 1621943857 webp.net resizeimage 47

Safeguarding Children from Future Waves with Vaccination

 1645350210 photo

Rustam Akramov, football coach who gave international debut to Bhaichung Bhutia, dies | Football News

 kareena kapoor khan 7 1

Kareena Kapoor Khan Gives Glimpse of Her 41st Birthday Night on Instagram And It’s Too Dreamy

 wm Hefajot Amir Muhibullah 29 August 2021

মুহিব্বুল্লাহ বাবুনগরী হেফাজতের নতুন আমির

 wm mitul ctg final

চসিক কাউন্সিলরের বাসা থেকে পুত্রবধূর লাশ উদ্ধার