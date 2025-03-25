‘The Stars Aligned To Make You My Mama’: Rhea Kapoor’s Sweet Birthday Wish For Sunita

Last Updated: March 25, 2025, 16:13 IST

Rhea Kapoor posted a couple of photos featuring her mommy, Sunita Kapoor’s younger days.

Sunita Kapoor is celebrating her 60th birthday. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor’s wife, Sunita Kapoor, turned 60 today, March 25, and heartfelt wishes are pouring in from family and industry friends. Among them, Rhea Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a series of throwback photos with a touching note.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea posted a collection of vintage pictures featuring her mother, Sunita Kapoor, in her younger days, along with glimpses of siblings Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor from their childhood. The snapshots highlighted Sunita’s impeccable fashion sense, further proving her timeless style. Expressing her love and gratitude, Rhea penned, “Happy birthday to the iconic SONU. The stars must have aligned in the brightest sky to make you my mama. I’m so lucky! Love you forever.

Sonam Kapoor also posted a sneak peek of her mommy’s 60th birthday celebrations at midnight. On her Instagram stories, she reposted Karishma Karamchandani’s photo, featuring Sunita from her cake-cutting ceremony. The birthday girl looked graceful in a black attire teamed with glam makeup, minimal jewellery and open tresses. She was seen cutting a delicious cake topped with fresh strawberries. Besides this, another chocolate cake was also kept, giving us pure hunger pangs.

Sonam further shared a carousel of throwback photos featuring her mommy, Sunita. In a few of the snaps, the birthday girl was also seen busy spending her time with her grandson, Vayu. She captioned the photos with a long note calling the costume designer her “favourite WOMAN in the whole world,” “inspiration,” “strength,” “guiding light,” and “constant through every season of life”.

An excerpt from her note can be read as, “Everything I am and everything I hope to be is rooted in the values you’ve taught me—through your actions, your compassion, and your unwavering support. Thank you for being the heart of our family, the most incredible role model, and the most beautiful person I know. I love you more than words can ever express, Mama. Today and every day, I celebrate you.”

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor posted a couple of mushy photos with his wife, and complimented Sunita by calling her his “superwoman.” Anil penned, “The best person who makes every day exciting just by being by my side…No matter the good, the bad or the ugly, you make it worth it all!

“From the day I met you, you’ve been my best friend, my partner in everything that truly matters. Life with you isn’t just a journey—it’s an adventure filled with love, laughter, and endless memories. You are the heart of our home, the strength behind every success, and the reason I wake up every day with gratitude,” Anil continued.