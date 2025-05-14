Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৫ মে ২০২৫
  বিনোদন

Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As ‘The Final Reckoning’ Receives 5-Minute Cannes Standing Ovation

Tom Cruise Gets Emotional As 'The Final Reckoning' Receives 5-Minute Cannes Standing Ovation


Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits Indian cinemas on May 17, ahead of its global release on May 23.

Tom Cruise receives a grand welcome at Cannes.

Tom Cruise receives a grand welcome at Cannes.

Tom Cruise brought the house down at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The film earned a five-minute standing ovation, largely fuelled by Cruise’s death-defying stunts and raw on-screen intensity, marking an emotional farewell to the franchise he’s headlined for nearly three decades.

The evening kicked off with grandeur, as a 40-piece orchestra performed the franchise’s iconic theme while guests entered the Palais. Inside, Cruise’s latest adventure left audiences visibly shaken and exhilarated in equal measure. While the visual spectacle drew widespread praise, the film’s lengthy runtime left some viewers exhausted with a few even walking out during the final, action-heavy act.

Still, it was Cruise’s audacious physicality that became the talk of the night. At 62, he filmed an intense three-minute knife fight aboard a submarine wearing nothing but boxer briefs. He also performed part of the film’s daring underwater sequence in similar attire, proving he’s still willing to go all in, physically and mentally, for the big screen experience.

Following the screening, Cruise clutched his heart and bowed as the crowd erupted in applause. He shared a heartfelt moment with director Christopher McQuarrie and warmly acknowledged guests Zoe Saldaña and Marco Perego-Saldaña. As the ovation continued, the spotlight moved to the ensemble cast including Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Hayley Atwell.

McQuarrie then delivered an impassioned speech: “This response is why we do it. You are why we do it. The big screen experience is why we do it.” He praised the cast’s dedication during challenging times, including the pandemic and back-to-back industry strikes. “These two films were made over a period of seven years… This film would not be possible without the hard work of each and every one of these people standing up here.”

On Cruise, he added, “As a kid, I didn’t fit in… I got to grow up and have my very own action figure.”

Cruise echoed the gratitude. “To be here in Cannes and have these moments — I mean as a kid when we were growing up, I really can’t even dream of something like this happening,” he said. He also praised McQuarrie, adding, “I look forward to making a bunch of other kind of movies with you.”

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning hits Indian cinemas on May 17, ahead of its global release on May 23.

