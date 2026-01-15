Tomb Raider First Look: Sophie Turner Debuts As Lara Croft, Internet Misses Angelina Jolie | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 03:10 IST

Prime Video unveiled Sophie Turner’s first look as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider series, drawing mixed reactions as fans debate her casting and miss Angelina Jolie.

Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the first look from Prime Video’s upcoming Tomb Raider series.

Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the first look of Sophie Turner as the iconic Lara Croft for its upcoming Tomb Raider series, based on the hugely popular video game franchise. Taking to its official Instagram handle, the streamer shared a still from what was described as a wardrobe test, officially confirming Turner’s transformation into the legendary adventurer.

In the image, Sophie is seen sporting a green top paired with black shorts, accessorised with dark sunglasses, offering a modern yet classic take on Lara Croft’s signature style. The photo was captioned, “Get your artifacts out. Lara’s on her way… #TombRaider #WardrobeTest.” While the reveal generated significant buzz, reactions online were sharply divided, with fans split between praise and criticism.

Internet Reacts To Sophie Turner As Lara Croft

Several fans were quick to applaud the actor’s look and casting choice. One fan wrote, “Oh my god! She looks perfect! I didn’t expect they would go with a look so classic!” Another commented, “And this is just the wardrobe test! I told y’all Sophie could definitely pull the look!”

Others echoed similar excitement. “Unreal. Literally classic coded,” read a comment, while another fan said, “Now that is one hell of a transformation.” However, nostalgia for Angelina Jolie—who famously played Lara Croft in the early 2000s films—was also evident. “That looks pretty good. But I miss Angelina Jolie, Angelina Jolie forever,” wrote one user.

Not all reactions were positive. Some questioned whether Turner embodied the iconic character’s physicality and presence. One comment read, “Love everything related to the classics, but… she looks like a Scandinavian Lara, where’s the prominent look? Strong face features??” Another user said, “Her face doesn’t give me Lara at all; she just seems to have a very different kind of beauty than Lara. Perhaps this will still be refined to give us the signature lips and etc.”

A few comments were particularly harsh. “Is this fr? This looks worse than some cosplayers,” read one remark. Another stated, “She doesn’t look like she could fight her way out of Sephora, much less be able to take on armies of private sector mercs by herself.” Some even speculated about the authenticity of the image. “Is this AI????? This definitely looks like AI,” said one user, while another insisted, “That’s AI, don’t tell me anything else.”

All About The Tomb Raider Series

The upcoming series will stream on Prime Video and boasts an expansive ensemble cast. Alongside Sophie Turner, the show stars Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Celia Imrie and Bill Paterson. Several actors will portray well-known characters from the video games. Martin Bobb-Semple will appear as Zip, Lara Croft’s tech support and trusted ally, while Jason Isaacs essays the role of Atlas DeMornay, Lara’s uncle. Bill Paterson will play Winston, the Croft family’s long-serving butler.

The series also introduces new characters created specifically for the show. Sigourney Weaver will portray Evelyn Wallis, a powerful woman seeking to exploit Lara’s skills, while Celia Imrie appears as Francine, a senior official at the British Museum. Sasha Luss plays Sasha, a formidable rival to Lara, with Jack Bannon, Paterson Joseph, Juliette Motamed, John Heffernan and August Wittgenstein featuring in key roles.

Tomb Raider is created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside Chad Hodge. Jonathan Van Tulleken directs the series, which is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Crystal Dynamics and Legendary Television. An official release date is yet to be announced.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: January 16, 2026, 03:10 IST

News movies hollywood Tomb Raider First Look: Sophie Turner Debuts As Lara Croft, Internet Misses Angelina Jolie