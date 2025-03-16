Unsold Shardul Thakur to play for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025? | Cricket News

Shardul Thakur (PTI Photo)

MUMBAI: Even though he went unsold at the IPL auction in November last year, India allrounder Shardul Thakur may soon end up playing as an injury replacement for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025 .

Thakur was spotted training at the team’s camp on Sunday, wearing the LSG kit. He even celebrated Holi with the LSG players. Thakur has played for Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in the past. With LSG being boggled by injuries to pacers Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan, Thakur is close to inking a deal with LSG.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

While images of Thakur bowling during the training session went viral on social media, there is no official confirmation on the all-rounder’s status from the franchise yet. Thakur was a part of CSK in IPL 2024 but was released by the team ahead of the mega auction.

Thakur has picked up 94 wickets in 95 matches in the IPL so far, at an average of 30.52, and an economy rate of 9.23, with four for 36 being his best show. The ‘Palghar Express’ picked 15 wickets in nine matches@24.53 in Mumbai’s triumphant campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in 2024-25 and 35 wickets in nine matches in the 2024-25 season of the Ranji Trophy, at an average of 22.62.

LSG’s worries are increasing by the day as pacers Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan and Avesh Khan are yet to get clearance from the NCA, with less than a week left for the start of IPL 2025. Led by star ‘keeper-bat Rishabh Pant, LSG will launch their campaign by taking on Delhi Capitals on March 24.



Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Find out how to watch IPL 2025 in Canada and the USA.