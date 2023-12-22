Urfi Javed’s Instagram Account Gets Suspended Again; Says ‘Every Time I Post Something…’

Urfi Javed has always been the talk of the town for her unconventional fashion choices and strong sense of individuality. The Bigg Boss OTT fame who’s also a huge social media sensation, recently shared that her Instagram account was suspended since it was not following the community guidelines. However, this was not the first time, her account was disabled. The actress has now highglighted the issue to meta and penned a strong worded note expressing that she has been quite upset about the same.

Sharing a bundle of screenshots, she wrote, “How my 2023 looked liked My account is facing major glitches , got dectivated theice in a week , my account status shows error and other professional dashboards shows error , everyday I get a notification that my post has violated guidelines and then again it’ll be reposted again , ( I receive the same notification for the same post everyday again and again ). Every time I post something the number of followers will go down significantly then increase again c then again go down . It’s like a roller coaster (this account ) Idk what to feel and how to react ‍♀️ @metaindia.”

Urfi Javed has surely created a niche for herself. She is called ‘DIY Expert’ for a reason. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her bold outfit grabs everyone’s attention. Earlier this year, Urfi Javed talked about her sartorial choices when she shared how people do not respect her and therefore want to refrain from working with her. “I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me,” she told BBC World and then added, “I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that.”

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi Javed was last seen as a mischief-maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.