Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: Delhi post 254/9 vs Gujarat despite fifties from Kohli and Pant

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Score: The debate around Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI future gathered pace after BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s remarks in October 2025, when India’s squad for the Australia series was unveiled. While both senior batters were included, their uncertainty about playing the 2027 ODI World Cup sparked discussion. With T20Is and Tests already behind them, questions emerged about how they would stay motivated and maintain match fitness amid long breaks.

Those doubts appeared justified during the Australia series, which followed seven months without international cricket and nearly four months without professional cricket. Kohli struggled in the opening two ODIs, Rohit looked tentative, and visible rust led to speculation over whether time was catching up with them. However, the third ODI altered perceptions. Even though India had already lost the series, the sight of Rohit and Kohli batting together again brought reassurance and familiarity.

The momentum carried into the South Africa series, where Kohli looked close to his best, showcasing crisp footwork and timing, while Rohit regained fluency and ended with a fifty. Around the same period, attention shifted to domestic cricket following a new rule requiring centrally contracted players to feature domestically. The spotlight fell squarely on the two veterans, and both responded by turning out in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

On December 24, they delivered emphatic statements of intent. Kohli scored 131 off 101 balls on his return after 15 years, becoming the fastest to 16,000 List A runs, while Rohit smashed 155 off 94. More than the centuries, their willingness to commit to domestic cricket highlighted enduring passion, focus and relevance, reaffirming their place as a formidable force in India’s one-day setup.