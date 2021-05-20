Was Praying That I Didn’t Forget Acting

The first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful have been a major hit and the third one is all set to release with a fresh take on romance. Along with a new storyline and ensemble cast, the show has been the talk of the town for a very long time. The third season features Sidharth Shukla as Agastya and newcomer Sonia Rathee as Rumi. Sidharth, who won the title of Bigg Boss season 13 winner, is returning to the fiction space after three years with his digital debut Broken But Beautiful 3.

Speaking about his return to acting, Sidharth says, “Honestly, there was a bit of nervousness on the first day. I was questioning if I’ll be able to pull it off as I have been myself in the last few years. I was in fact praying that I haven’t forgotten acting (laughs) but I think once the camera turns on, everything falls into place naturally.”

Sidharth is playing a director in the series. His character of Agastya is that of an idealist, opinionated, and rebellious person who believes he is a boon to the theatre world. Agastya is seen as a taskmaster and not the one to compromise on anything when it comes to his work. Sidharth is best known for his popular shows like Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He also had an extended cameo in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.

