Why Deepti Sharma is not playing the second T20I against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

Deepti Sharma was not part of India Women’s playing XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka Women due to a mild fever. The all rounder was ruled out as a precaution, with the team management opting not to take any risk so early in the five match series. Sneh Rana came into the side as her replacement. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur confirmed the development at the toss after winning it and choosing to field first at the ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium. She said Deepti was unwell and added that the rest of the team would stick to the same approach that worked in the opening match.

The Inside Story Behind India’s World Cup Win: Shafali & Deepti Reveal WPL’S IMPACT

India entered the match with a 1 0 lead in the series after a convincing performance in the first T20I. The decision to rest Deepti was seen as a sensible move, especially with several matches still to come and the all rounder expected to play a key role later in the series once fully fit. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu said her team would go in with the same playing XI and stressed the need to bat with confidence and play straighter than they did in the previous game. She admitted that Sri Lanka had played too much behind the wicket in the opener and would look to correct that.Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(wicketkeeper), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini GimhaniIndia Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh(wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.