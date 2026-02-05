শুক্রবার, ০৬ ফেব্রুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৪:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
WPL winners list: Champions and runners-up from 2023 to 2026 | Cricket News

  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৬ ফেব্রুয়ারী, ২০২৬
WPL winners list: Champions and runners-up from 2023 to 2026 | Cricket News


Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s captain Smriti Mandhana and teammate Georgia Voll (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

The Women’s Premier League has quickly established itself as a landmark tournament in women’s cricket, delivering high-quality competition, packed stadiums and memorable finals since its inception in 2023. In just four editions, the league has already produced a clear pattern of dominance, heartbreak and recurring rivalries.Mumbai Indians were the inaugural champions in 2023, setting the benchmark in the league’s first season. Led by a balanced squad and strong leadership, MI defeated Delhi Capitals in the final, beginning a trend that would see DC repeatedly fall short on the biggest stage.

The Inside Story Behind India’s World Cup Win: Shafali & Deepti Reveal WPL’S IMPACT

Royal Challengers Bengaluru broke through in 2024, claiming their maiden WPL title by once again denying Delhi Capitals in the final. That defeat marked DC’s second straight runner-up finish, reinforcing their reputation as one of the most consistent teams without silverware.WPL winners list2023 – Mumbai Indians (Runner-up: Delhi Capitals)2024 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Runner-up: Delhi Capitals)2025 – Mumbai Indians (Runner-up: Delhi Capitals)2026 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Runner-up: Delhi Capitals)Mumbai Indians returned to the summit in 2025, lifting their second trophy and reaffirming their status as a powerhouse in the competition. For Delhi Capitals, the disappointment deepened as they finished runners-up for the third time in as many finals.The 2026 season followed a familiar script. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, inspired by captain Smriti Mandhana, lifted their second WPL title with a commanding six-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the final. Mandhana’s magnificent 87 off 41 balls, combined with Georgia Voll’s fluent 79 in a record 165-run stand, powered RCB to a memorable chase of 203. The victory also saw RCB draw level with Mumbai Indians as the most successful teams in WPL history.Despite valiant efforts from Jemimah Rodrigues, Chinelle Henry, Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee, Delhi Capitals once again stumbled at the final hurdle, finishing runners-up for the fourth time in four finals.



