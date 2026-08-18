74% big-turn deliveries: Manav Suthar out-turns Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav in Galle | Cricket News

Manav Suthar (BCCI Photo)

Manav Suthar once again showed his value as one of India’s promising left-arm spin options. The 24-year-old claimed four wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings in the opening Test of the two-match series.Suthar returned figures of 4/76 as India bowled Sri Lanka out for 284 after posting 462 in their first innings at the Galle International Stadium.Suthar played an important role in keeping the Sri Lankan batters under pressure. He also produced the highest percentage of deliveries with a large turn in the match so far. As many as 74% of his deliveries turned more than 4.5 degrees, the best among all the spinners.Keshara Nuwantha followed with 60.4%, while Ravindra Jadeja had 58.2%. Kuldeep Yadav recorded 50%, followed by Sonal Dinusha at 33.3%, Prabath Jayasuriya at 22.2% and Dhananjaya de Silva at 12.5%.

CoE training helped Suthar

Suthar’s performance in Galle was backed by a 10-day training stint at the BCCI Centre of Excellence before the series.He trained with Kookaburra balls in an open area where winds moved across the field, closely matching the conditions he would face in Galle. His coaches also worked on his approach to the crease.Suthar said the training helped him prepare for the conditions in Sri Lanka.“I was practising with the Kookaburra ball after the Afghanistan Test. So, my plan was pretty simple to bowl in good areas, right length, right speed as the wicket here offers some bounce too which makes it mandatory to bowl at the right line,” said Suthar in the post-day press conference.

Bowler Deliveries with large turn (>4.5°) Manav Suthar 74% Keshara Nuwantha 60.4% Ravindra Jadeja 58.2% Kuldeep Yadav 50% Sonal Dinusha 33.3% Prabath Jayasuriya 22.2% Dhananjaya de Silva 12.5%

Drift: Manav Suthar got 2.1 times as much drift as Ravindra Jadeja in this innings.

Staying patient was important

Suthar said India’s bowlers had to remain patient and keep hitting the right areas.“Our main focus was to get wickets in the first session. We didn’t get wickets in the second session but we got results in the third session. So, our focus was to keep bowling consistently in good areas.“They (SL batters Dinusha and Dickwella) were rotating the strike well. So, we needed to plan accordingly. So, our focus was on how we can create opportunities by bowling stump to stump line and find the right pace to bowl for this wicket,” he said.

Jadeja’s experience helped

Suthar also shared the bowling attack with Ravindra Jadeja, who took three wickets and reached the landmark of 350 Test wickets during the innings.The young spinner said he was keen to learn from the experienced left-armer.“There are a lot of things that I can learn from him. He uses the (bowling) crease so well. His consistency while bowling at stumps is world class. So I would like to learn from him that no matter what the batsman is doing.“How long can I bowl on the stump? Can you get a false shot? So there’s a lot to learn from him,” he noted.

Watching Sri Lanka’s spinners

Suthar also paid close attention to the way Sri Lanka’s spinners bowled in the first two days of the Test.“They bowled well yesterday. They varied their pace and I feel that on this wicket, the more consistent you are, the more purchase you get. So that’s what we were trying to do,” he added.

Wicket with the first ball

Suthar could not have asked for a better start. He dismissed veteran Dinesh Chandimal with his very first delivery of the match.The early wicket gave him confidence and helped him settle into the game.“It’s a very good feeling to get a wicket on the first ball. It gives you lots of confidence throughout the game, I was also playing in the County cricket (for Warwickshire),” he said.