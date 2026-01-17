শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
A Look At Her Iconic Performances ‘Detrimental to his growth’: Ex-India coach questions Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing U19 World Cup | Cricket News ‘Gautam Gambhir fired the gun from Ajit Agarkar’s shoulder’: Ex-India player on Rohit Sharma’s ODI captaincy removal | Cricket News Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Done’ Romantically; Relationship ‘Just About Co-Parenting’ | Hollywood News Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko And Wife Kim Su Mi Divorce After 14 Years: ‘Shared Responsibility’ | Korean News Sana Khan’s Husband Mufti Anas Sayed ‘Brainwashed’ Her To Quit Bollywood? Actress Reacts | Bollywood News Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Box Office Flop: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan Get Paid? | Bollywood News জামায়াত আমিরের ৩ দিনের নির্বাচনি সফরসূচি Dhurandhar 2: Revisiting Rehman Dakait’s Death Amid Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Rumours | Bollywood News Jennie Sizzles In A Black Bralette As She Drops Pics From Bold ‘J2NNI5’ Photo Exhibition | Korean News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

A Look At Her Iconic Performances

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৭ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
A Look At Her Iconic Performances


As Rashika Duggal celebrates her birthday today, we revisit her most memorable performances that showcase her versatility and talent. From compelling film roles to standout appearances on web series, she continues to leave a lasting mark on audiences everywhere.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Done’ Romantically; Relationship ‘Just About Co-Parenting’ | Hollywood News

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are ‘Done’ Romantically; Relationship ‘Just About Co-Parenting’ | Hollywood News

Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko And Wife Kim Su Mi Divorce After 14 Years: ‘Shared Responsibility’ | Korean News

Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko And Wife Kim Su Mi Divorce After 14 Years: ‘Shared Responsibility’ | Korean News

Sana Khan’s Husband Mufti Anas Sayed ‘Brainwashed’ Her To Quit Bollywood? Actress Reacts | Bollywood News

Sana Khan’s Husband Mufti Anas Sayed ‘Brainwashed’ Her To Quit Bollywood? Actress Reacts | Bollywood News

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Box Office Flop: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan Get Paid? | Bollywood News

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Box Office Flop: How Much Did Kartik Aaryan Get Paid? | Bollywood News

জামায়াত আমিরের ৩ দিনের নির্বাচনি সফরসূচি

জামায়াত আমিরের ৩ দিনের নির্বাচনি সফরসূচি

Dhurandhar 2: Revisiting Rehman Dakait’s Death Amid Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Rumours | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar 2: Revisiting Rehman Dakait’s Death Amid Akshaye Khanna’s Comeback Rumours | Bollywood News

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST