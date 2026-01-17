A Look At Her Iconic Performances

As Rashika Duggal celebrates her birthday today, we revisit her most memorable performances that showcase her versatility and talent. From compelling film roles to standout appearances on web series, she continues to leave a lasting mark on audiences everywhere.

Mirzapur (Beena Tripathi): Rasika delivers a complex performance of a woman navigating a patriarchal household. She skillfully portrays Beena's transformation from a suppressed wife to a shrewd, ambitious woman who uses manipulation to claim her power.

Delhi Crime (Neeti Singh): She plays the role of a police officer. Her portrayal captures the emotional toll of investigating a brutal crime, showing a delicate balance between professional duty and the loss of innocence as she confronts harsh societal realities.

Manto (Safia): Playing the wife of legendary writer Saadat Hasan Manto, Rasika brings quiet strength and resilience to the screen. She portrays Safia as the unwavering anchor of Manto's life, capturing the dignity and patience required to support a controversial, struggling genius.

Hamid (Ishrat): In this National Award-winning film, she plays a Kashmiri "half-widow" searching for her disappeared husband. Her performance is a haunting portrayal of grief and resilience, capturing the internal struggle of a mother trying to maintain hope for her son.

Lootcase (Lata): Rasika plays the quirky, god-fearing wife of a middle-class man who finds a bag of cash. This role highlighted her versatility, proving she could excel in light-hearted, mainstream comedy just as easily as intense drama.

A Suitable Boy (Savita): In Mira Nair's adaptation of the classic novel, Rasika portrays the poised and traditional elder sister. She brings grace and warmth to the character, representing the familial expectations and domestic stability of the era with her trademark effortless realism.