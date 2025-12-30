Ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka appoint legendary Lasith Malinga as consultant fast bowling coach | Cricket News

Lasith Malinga (PTI Photo)

Sri Lanka have brought back one of its biggest cricket heroes ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Former fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been appointed as a consultant fast bowling coach for the national team.Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the news in an official statement, with the board also conveying that Malinga’s role will be for a short period.

His appointment will run from December 15 to January 25, 2026. The timing of the appointment is important as it comes just before the T20 World Cup, which Sri Lanka will co-host.Malinga is one of the most famous bowlers Sri Lanka have ever produced. He led the team to their only T20 World Cup title in 2014, when Sri Lanka beat India in the final. Because of his vast experience, especially in T20 cricket, the team management believes he can guide the fast bowlers well. The ICC website also highlighted how valuable his knowledge will be for the team.The 42-year-old played 84 T20 internationals for Sri Lanka and took 107 wickets. He is best known for his deadly yorkers and calm bowling at the death. Even after retiring from all forms of cricket in 2021, Malinga has coached and mentored sides in T20 franchise leagues around the world.In 2022, he served as the bowling strategy coach. Now, with the World Cup around the corner, Sri Lanka hopes to make full use of his skills and experience.The T20 World Cup will begin on February 7, 2026. Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B along with Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Oman. The former champions will start their campaign against Ireland on February 8. The match will be played at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.