Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Go Paragliding On Their 25th Wedding Anniversary | Watch | Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna celebrated 25 years of their marriage by going paragliding. Sharing a video, Twinkle wrote a hilarious note that summed up their relationship.

Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Go Paragliding On Their 25th Wedding Anniversary

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. Earlier today, the ‘Jolly LLB 3’ actor shared a humorous yet sweet post to wish his wife on this special occasion. Now, Twinkle Khanna has shared a sneak-peek into how they celebrated their wedding anniversary. The couple spent an adventurous day and went paragliding together! In her caption, Twinkle summed up their relationship and joked that they ‘literally’ encourage each other to fly.

Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna’s 25th Wedding Anniversary

On Saturday evening, Twinkle Khanna shared a video on Instagram that shows her and Akshay Kumar enjoying a paragliding adventure. In the clip, Akshay can be heard asking Twinkle if she is sure about jumping as she gets strapped into the harness. Even though she seems nervous initially, she replies, “Yes. All because of you.” She then takes the leap and soars through the air while Akshay happily records the moment. The video then shows Akshay getting ready for his turn, with Twinkle asking if he’s nervous before he takes off.

In her caption, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here’s to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains @akshaykumar.” Soon after she shared the post, Bobby Deol, Malaika Arora, Namrata Shirodkar and many others wished them a happy wedding anniversary.

Akshay Kumar’s Post For Twinkle Khanna

Meanwhile, in his post, Akshay Kumar recalled his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia’s helpful warning for him as he was getting married to Twinkle Khanna. He revealed Dimple told him to get ready to laugh in the most weird situations. “When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said ‘Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she’ll do exactly that’.25 years and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai… her daughter refuses to even walk straight… she prefers to dance through life instead (sic),” he wrote.

“From day one to year twenty five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love”, he further added. Along with the note, he also shared a video of Twinkle running goofily in slow motion.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents to two kids- son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

