বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৮:০৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ali Fazal’s Taped-Fingers Leave Fans Worried: ‘Hope He Is Okay’ | Video | Bollywood News Gujarat Giants 9/0 in 1.0 Overs | GG vs UPW, WPL Live Score: UP Warriorz win toss, opt to bowl Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News নাগরিকদের ভাবনা শুনতে বিএনপির নতুন উদ্যোগ ২৮ জানুয়ারি ইনডেক্স এগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad ইস্টার্ন হাউজিংয়ের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad Sriram Balaji wins, Yuki Bhambri exits mixed doubles at Australian Open | Tennis News She Was Accused Of Breaking A Cricketer’s Marriage, Is Now Back In Headlines For Alleged Fallout With Him এবার জিমেইলে যুক্ত হচ্ছে শক্তিশালী এআই ‘জেমিনি’ Bangladesh out of T20 World Cup? ‘Won’t play in India’: BCB remains defiant despite ICC’s ultimatum | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ali Fazal’s Taped-Fingers Leave Fans Worried: ‘Hope He Is Okay’ | Video | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Ali Fazal’s Taped-Fingers Leave Fans Worried: ‘Hope He Is Okay’ | Video | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Ali Fazal will reprise his role as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Film

font

Ali Fazal recently returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ali Fazal recently returned to Mumbai from Rajasthan. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Ali Fazal was recently spotted in the streets of Mumbai. He generously posed for a photo with a fan. In casual attire, the Fukrey actor looked candid and relaxed.

While he looked at the camera, several tapes appeared on both of his hands, which concerned some fans online. Ali Fazal will reprise his role as Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Film.

Ali Fazal Poses With Fan in Mumbai

Ali Fazal is currently filming his upcoming movie Mirzapur: The Film, based on the hit series Mirzapur. He will reprise his role as Guddu Pandit. A few weeks ago, Ali Fazal returned to Mumbai from his busy schedule in Rajasthan, where Mirzapur was being shot.

In his recent public appearance, Ali Fazal was seen in a white t-shirt and baggy jeans. He also wore a red, winter headband. There were several tapes on his hands. Several fans commented that they were meant for magnet therapy.

Magnetic tape therapy is used to alleviate the symptoms of various musculoskeletal dysfunctions through ionic stimulation of the cutaneous nerve ends.

In the recent past, Ali Fazal went through intense physical preparation for his role in Rakht Brahmand.

Ali Fazal’s Physical Preparation for Rakht Brahmand

In an interview with Filmfare, Ali Fazal said he trained for 6-7 hours every day for his role. He said the “real challenge” was “pushing my body and mind beyond their limits”. “This process has been demanding, but it’s also been incredibly rewarding. I can’t wait for audiences to witness the world we are creating,” he had added. Fitness coach Varun Rattan said the process required Ali Fazal to consume 4,000-6,000 calories.

In an interview with GQ, Fazal’s trainer Rohit Nair detailed the actor’s workout routine.

Ali Fazal’s Viral Workout Routine

Nair said Ali Fazal likes to focus on various “aspects of fitness and athleticism”. He said Fazal prefers to work on his “strength and conditioning to maintain a good physique and health”.

While two days are dedicated to compound movements and bodybuilding, Fazal reserves one day for mobility. “Ali is also extremely passionate about combat sports, so his training includes a lot of jiu-jitsu, kickboxing, and MMA,” Nair had said.

First Published:

January 22, 2026, 19:12 IST

News movies bollywood Ali Fazal’s Taped-Fingers Leave Fans Worried: ‘Hope He Is Okay’ | Video
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News

Hichki To No One Killed Jessica, Top Rani Mukerji Films To Watch Before Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News

২৮ জানুয়ারি ইনডেক্স এগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

২৮ জানুয়ারি ইনডেক্স এগ্রোর পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

নাগরিকদের ভাবনা শুনতে বিএনপির নতুন উদ্যোগ

নাগরিকদের ভাবনা শুনতে বিএনপির নতুন উদ্যোগ

ইস্টার্ন হাউজিংয়ের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

ইস্টার্ন হাউজিংয়ের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

She Was Accused Of Breaking A Cricketer’s Marriage, Is Now Back In Headlines For Alleged Fallout With Him

She Was Accused Of Breaking A Cricketer’s Marriage, Is Now Back In Headlines For Alleged Fallout With Him

এবার জিমেইলে যুক্ত হচ্ছে শক্তিশালী এআই ‘জেমিনি’

এবার জিমেইলে যুক্ত হচ্ছে শক্তিশালী এআই ‘জেমিনি’

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST