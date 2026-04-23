Yami Gautam Learnt Quran For Haq, Reveals Director; Avinash Tiwary Says Marriage Deadline Is 2026-End | Bollywood News

Last Updated: April 23, 2026, 22:00 IST

Yami Gautam learnt the Quran for Haq, reveals director; Avinash Tiwary says he has set a deadline to get married by the end of 2026.

Yami Gautam learnt the Quran for Haq, says director; Avinash Tiwary sets 2026-end deadline for marriage.

Filmmaker Suparn Verma has opened up about the preparation they did for his movie, Haq. Released in November 2025, the film stars Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. It follows the story of Shazia Bano (played by Yami), the wife of a lawyer in 1970s India whose husband marries another woman. When he refuses to pay her maintenance, she drags him to court. 2

For More: Yami Gautam Learnt Quran For Haq, Director Reveals ‘We Spent 1.5 Years Understanding Islamic Law’

After O’Romeo, Avinash Tiwary is gearing up for the release of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 co-starring Medha Shankr. The film revolves around two individuals – a peppy Delhi girl and a shy small-town simpleton – and their families navigating the complexities of an arranged marriage. But is Avinash open to an arranged marriage?

For More: Avinash Tiwary Says Marriage Deadline Is 2026-End: ‘I Went To Meet Someone, Spoke For 3.5 Hours’ | Exclusive

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated collaboration with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA23, is gaining momentum. Offering a fresh update on the project, the film’s co-writer Rathna Kumar shared an update. He revealed that the groundwork for the film is progressing, with the team gearing up to begin shooting soon.

For More: Allu Arjun’s AA23 Update: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Co-Writer Rathna Kumar Reveals Work To Begin In May

Anurag Basu has put all delay rumours to rest, confirming that his upcoming untitled film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela is progressing smoothly and remains on schedule for a theatrical release later this year.

For More: Kartik Aaryan–Sreeleela Film On Track; Anurag Basu Confirms No Delay In 2026 Release

Anne Hathaway is in the spotlight again after a new video from The Devil Wears Prada 2 promotions surfaced online. The clip is being discussed as it shows the actor accepting a Quran from a fan shortly after her recent “Inshallah” remark. This comes days after her use of the phrase during an interview had already sparked conversation.

For More: The Devil Wears Prada Star Anne Hathaway Accepts Quran From Fan After Viral ‘In Sha Allah’ Video

Handpicked stories, in your inbox A newsletter with the best of our journalism submit

First Published: April 23, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Yami Gautam Learnt Quran For Haq, Reveals Director; Avinash Tiwary Says Marriage Deadline Is 2026-End