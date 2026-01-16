Alia Bhatt Rewinds To 2016, Shares Pic With ‘Favourite Co-Star’ And It’s Not Ranbir Kapoor | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 23:33 IST

Alia Bhatt revisits her unforgettable 2016 with rare throwback photos from her personal archive.

Actor Alia Bhatt has joined the internet’s nostalgia wave by revisiting one of the most defining years of her career. Tapping into the viral 2016 recap trend, the actress took to Instagram on Friday, January 16, to share a series of never-before-seen throwback pictures, offering fans a glimpse into her life and work from a decade ago.

Reflecting on the year, Alia revealed that she started 2016 feeling “pretty grounded,” despite the fact that it turned out to be one of her most successful phases professionally. The year saw her feature in four major releases, firmly cementing her position as one of Bollywood’s leading stars.

‘2016 Ki Kahani’: From Blockbusters To BTS Moments

Taking fans down memory lane, Alia captioned her post ‘2016 Ki Kahani’, sharing candid moments filled with fun, friendships and behind-the-scenes memories. The carousel included throwback snaps with some of Bollywood’s biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, and several others.

One picture that instantly grabbed attention featured Alia alongside Shah Rukh Khan, whom she fondly calls her “favourite co-star”. The duo starred together in Dear Zindagi, which also released in 2016 and went on to become a fan favourite for its unconventional storytelling and performances.

The post also featured unseen moments from the Dream Team Tour, with Alia sharing a rare picture alongside Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur. The Dream Team Tour was a massively successful Bollywood concert series held across the United States in 2016, bringing together stars such as Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah, and others for high-energy performances that blended Bollywood glamour with modern stage technology.

Concerts, Comebacks And Career Milestones

Apart from work-related memories, Alia also revisited personal highlights from the year, including attending Coldplay’s concert in Berlin, an experience she fondly remembered in her post.

Her update comes at a time when social media has collectively hit rewind mode. With users sharing throwback pictures, fashion trends and makeup looks from the mid-2010s, the internet has embraced the idea that “2026 is new 2016.” From skinny jeans to peak Instagram aesthetics, nostalgia-driven content is dominating timelines.

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year in 2012 and has since delivered acclaimed performances in films like Highway, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Dear Zindagi. She was last seen in Jigra and will next appear in Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

