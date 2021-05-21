All You Need to Know About World’s Oldest Beverage

The world will join hands to celebrate International Tea Day on May 21, 2021. The day is observed primarily with a view to increasing consumption of tea. The UN has said tea has medicinal value and has a potential of bringing health benefits to people. In 2019, the United Nations (UN) recognised the importance of one of the world’s oldest beverages.

Marking the celebration, the UN took to Twitter to extend their greeting: “Tea is central to many cultures, and it contributes to employment, exports earnings & food security.”

Not only has the UN recognised the medicinal property of tea, but it has also considered the beverage as an important ingredient of its Sustainable Development Goal programme. It hoped tea will play a pivotal role in eradicating hunger and poverty across the world.

International Tea Day is celebrated by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Prior to this, December 15 was observed as International Tea Day in tea producing nations – Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Vietnam, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Uganda, India and Tanzania. The reason for UN celebrating May 21 as International Tea Day is that the season of tea production begins in May in most of the tea producing countries.

