Amitabh Bachchan Extends ‘Best Wishes’ For Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 | Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan shares his best wishes for Rani Mukerji as she returns as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, praising the powerful trailer.

Rani Mukerji recently completed 30 years in the film industry, and while she celebrates this milestone, the actress is gearing up for her next film, Mardaani 3, one of the most popular franchises of YRF. The cop drama will see Rani Mukerji yet again stepping into the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer of Mardaani 3, which not only had the actress’ fans buzzing but also saw Bollywood hailing the queen. Now, Amitabh Bachchan has taken to his X account to give his best wishes to his black co-star.

Today, on January 21, Big B took to his X account and shared the trailer of the film, and along with it, he extended his best wishes for the upcoming film in the famous Mardaani franchise. Sharing the trailer, Big B wrote, “T 5632(i) – my very best wishes.” Reacting to his tweet, many fans commented and hailed Rani.

One wrote, “Sir, powerful trailer #Mardaani3. Best wishes to #RaniMukerji. Greetings.” Another comment read, “Rani Mukherjee is a very talented actress. Can’t wait to watch the movie 🎥🎥🎥🎥.” A third fan wrote, “Can’t wait to watch. All the best to the team 🫡.”

The makers of Rani Mukerji’s hard-hitting cop franchise Mardaani have unveiled the trailer of its third instalment, bringing back the actor as the relentless and fearless IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. Staying true to the franchise’s uncompromising tone, Mardaani 3 promises another disturbing, socially rooted narrative that places Shivani in the middle of a race against time. This time around, Shivani is seen joining the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and taking charge of a chilling case involving the kidnapping of two young girls.

As Shivani digs deeper into the investigation, the case spirals into something far more sinister. The trailer reveals a nationwide human trafficking network run by an elderly woman named Amma, played by Mallika Prasad. Amma is shown buying girls from different parts of the country for ₹10 lakh each, drugging them into unconsciousness, and exploiting them systematically. What initially appears to be a trafficking case soon exposes links to a larger beggar mafia, indicating organised crime operating under the guise of helplessness. One of the most unsettling moments in the trailer shows a rescued girl coughing up blood in a hospital, driving home the physical and emotional brutality inflicted on the victims.

