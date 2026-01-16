শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৩:৩৮ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Ammy Virk Honours Late Friend Rajvir Jawanda’s Commitments: ‘Did What My Heart Told Me To Do’ | Bollywood News ICC corrects Virat Kohli ranking error after fan backlash as India great jumps to third on all-time list | Cricket News Sonali Bendre Hugs Aamir Khan, Shares PICS From Happy Patel Screening: ‘What An Absolute Blast’ | Bollywood News Where is Riyan Parag? Inside details of all-rounder’s recovery at the BCCI CoE | Cricket News Dolly Javed Was ‘Very Sad’ After Being Compared To Sister Uorfi Javed: ‘For Two Weeks…’ | Web-series News England Under-19 5/0 in 0.3 Overs রাবির ভর্তিচ্ছু শিক্ষার্থীদের সহায়তায় ছাত্রসংগঠনের নেতাকর্মীরা Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Celebrate Their First Sankranti, Goofy Pic Goes Viral | Telugu Cinema News There is no perfect race: Andre De Grasse | More sports News রাবিতে ভর্তিযুদ্ধে সন্তান, হলের বাইরে অভিভাবকরা দিচ্ছেন অন্যরকম পরীক্ষা
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Ammy Virk Honours Late Friend Rajvir Jawanda’s Commitments: ‘Did What My Heart Told Me To Do’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Ammy Virk Honours Late Friend Rajvir Jawanda’s Commitments: ‘Did What My Heart Told Me To Do’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, known for his soulful voice, passed away in October 2025.

font

Previously, Ammy Virk also shared an emotional tribute to Rajvir on Instagram.

Previously, Ammy Virk also shared an emotional tribute to Rajvir on Instagram.

Punjabi singer and actor Ammy Virk has stepped in to honour the professional commitments of his late friend Rajvir Jawanda, performing at nine previously scheduled shows without charging any fee.

Speaking about the gesture, Ammy said he simply followed what his heart told him to do. Determined that none of Rajvir’s shows be cancelled, the singer has already performed at seven events and is set to appear at two more on his friend’s behalf. All the proceeds from these performances will be handed over to Rajvir Jawanda’s family.

“I met Rajvir only once, but that one meeting was enough to understand the kind of person he was, and I just did what my heart told me to do,” said Ammy.

Ammy’s decision to step in was driven by a desire to support Rajvir’s family and honour the promises made to his fans before his untimely death. By performing these sets without charging a single penny, Ammy ensured that every commitment Rajvir had on his calendar was fully met.

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, known for his soulful voice, passed away in October 2025 after battling for his life in a private hospital for 11 days following a major road accident in Himachal Pradesh. He was 35 years old and is survived by his wife and two children.

Jawanda was injured while en route to Shimla on September 27, 2025, near Baddi in Solan district, which left him with severe head and spinal injuries. He was on life support since his admission.

A resident of Sector 71, Mohali, Jawanda’s hit songs include ‘Surname’, ‘Kamla’, ‘Mera Dil’ and ‘Sardari’. He also made his mark in Punjabi cinema with roles in films including ‘Jind Jaan’, ‘Mindo Taseeldarni’ and ‘Kaka Ji’.

Having begun his musical journey in 2014 with the single ‘Munda Like Me’, Jawanda quickly rose to fame for his soulful voice and lyrics.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

January 16, 2026, 14:48 IST

News movies bollywood Ammy Virk Honours Late Friend Rajvir Jawanda’s Commitments: ‘Did What My Heart Told Me To Do’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Sonali Bendre Hugs Aamir Khan, Shares PICS From Happy Patel Screening: ‘What An Absolute Blast’ | Bollywood News

Sonali Bendre Hugs Aamir Khan, Shares PICS From Happy Patel Screening: ‘What An Absolute Blast’ | Bollywood News

Dolly Javed Was ‘Very Sad’ After Being Compared To Sister Uorfi Javed: ‘For Two Weeks…’ | Web-series News

Dolly Javed Was ‘Very Sad’ After Being Compared To Sister Uorfi Javed: ‘For Two Weeks…’ | Web-series News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Celebrate Their First Sankranti, Goofy Pic Goes Viral | Telugu Cinema News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Celebrate Their First Sankranti, Goofy Pic Goes Viral | Telugu Cinema News

ট্রাম্প প্রশাসনের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ কর্মকর্তার সঙ্গে তারেক রহমানের টেলিবৈঠক

ট্রাম্প প্রশাসনের গুরুত্বপূর্ণ কর্মকর্তার সঙ্গে তারেক রহমানের টেলিবৈঠক

Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Rasha Thadani And Abhay Verma’s New Posters Of Laikey Laikaa | Bollywood News

Tamannaah Bhatia Reacts To Rasha Thadani And Abhay Verma’s New Posters Of Laikey Laikaa | Bollywood News

রাজশাহীতে প্রতিবন্ধী কিশোরী ধর্ষণের শিকার

রাজশাহীতে প্রতিবন্ধী কিশোরী ধর্ষণের শিকার

ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
মাদুরোর নিরাপত্তা কর্মীদের অনেকেই নিহত
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST