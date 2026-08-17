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Ananya Raj Death Reason: What Happened To The 27-Year-Old Actress? Family Reveals She ‘Fought Like A Warrior’ | Bollywood News João Cancelo set to sign permanently for Barcelona on Tuesday as free agent after Al Hilal contract termination কৃষক লীগের সাংগঠনিক সম্পাদক গ্রেফতার কর্ণফুলীতে খাল পুনঃখনন প্রকল্পে বৃক্ষরোপণে পিআইও’র গাছ প্রতি ৮৩৩ টাকা খরচ ঢাবির অবসরপ্রাপ্ত অধ্যাপক আ ব ম ফারুক আর নেই হরমুজ প্রণালিতে জাহাজ চলাচলে ইরান-ওমানের চুক্তি সই Allu Arjun Deletes I-Day Post After Backlash Over Missing Ashoka Chakra, Branding On Red Fort: ‘What A Shame’ | Telugu Cinema News Giant screens, screaming fans, Magnus Carlsen: Chess at EWC 2026 gets louder on the esports stage সাতক্ষীরায় আ.লীগের সাংগঠনিক সম্পাদকসহ গ্রেফতার ৩ চিকিৎসকদের প্রতি আস্থার সংকট দূর না হলে বিদেশমুখিতা বন্ধ হবে না: প্রধানমন্ত্রী
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Ananya Raj Death Reason: What Happened To The 27-Year-Old Actress? Family Reveals She ‘Fought Like A Warrior’ | Bollywood News

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  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৭ আগস্ট, ২০২৬
  • ২৭ সময় দেখুন
Ananya Raj Death Reason: What Happened To The 27-Year-Old Actress? Family Reveals She ‘Fought Like A Warrior’ | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Ananya Raj Death: What Happened To The 27-Year-Old Actress? Family Reveals She ‘Fought Like A Warrior’

Last Updated:

Actress Ananya Raj, who has starred in Ghost, 7 Hours to Go and The Final Exit, has died at 27. Her family confirmed her passing on Instagram.

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Ananya Raj Dies At 27: Family Says She Had Been Unwell For Over A Year.

Ananya Raj Dies At 27: Family Says She Had Been Unwell For Over A Year.

Ananya Raj, actress known for films including Ghost, 7 Hours to Go and The Final Exit, died at the age of 27 on July 15. Her family has now shared a statement about her death, saying she had been going through physical and mental discomfort for over a year, but they have not revealed any specific medical cause.

What Ananya Raj’s Family Said About Her Death

In a statement shared after her death on her Instagram account, Ananya’s family said, “This is Ananya’s family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in sleep.” They added that she had been dealing with “physical and mental discomfort” for more than a year and “fought like a warrior to overcome them.” The family also described her as “a strong spirited girl” who “lived like a Queen”. They asked people to pray for her soul and requested “privacy and quietitude” during the difficult time.

Fans Want To Know What Happened To The Actress

The circumstances of Ananya’s death have left many fans searching for more information, particularly because she was only 27. Her Instagram profile had around 275K followers and she described herself as “Unstoppable” in the bio.

Netizens took to the comments section to express their shock and remember the actress. Social media influencer Pankaj Sharma wrote that he was “shocked” to learn of her death and recalled their last conversation around seven months ago. “Never knew that was our last conversation,” he wrote, adding that they had plans to work together on PR and social media.

Another comment read, “RIP ananya u will be missed,” while many others reacted with broken-heart and folded-hands emojis. One user also questioned the circumstances of her death, writing, “There is some mystery behind every case, which is unpredictable how can someone passed away due to stress,” before adding, “Truth will prevail soon.”

Read More: Ananya Raj Dies At 27, Family Says Actress Passed Away Peacefully In Her Sleep

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Ananya Raj’s family has not disclosed further details about the nature of the health difficulties she experienced, and they have requested privacy as they grieve.

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About the Author

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

August 17, 2026, 06:45 IST

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