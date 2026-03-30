Anil Kapoor Reacts As Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy; Salman Khan Announces Film With Vamshi Paidpally | Bollywood News

Last Updated: March 30, 2026, 22:00 IST

Anil Kapoor reacts as Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy; Salman Khan confirms next film with Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju.

Anil Kapoor celebrates grandson as Sonam Kapoor welcomes baby boy; Salman Khan announces collaboration with Vamshi Paidipally, Dil Raju.

Anil Kapoor is celebrating a joyful new chapter in his personal life as he becomes a grandfather once again. His daughter Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on March 29.

For More: ‘My Heart Is Full’: Anil Kapoor Reacts As Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja Welcome Baby Boy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially announced his next project, confirming his collaboration with director Vamshi Paidpally and producer Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. On Monday, Salman took to his Instagram and shared a picture with the filmmaker, thus announcing their upcoming film, touted to be an action entertainer. It is tentatively titled SVC63. Needless to say, fans couldn’t keep calm, and were super excited to know more about the project.

For More: Salman Khan Announces Upcoming Project With Vamshi Paidpally And Dil Raju, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Television star couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim hosted singer Shahzad Ali, known for the track “Karvaan” from Dhurandhar, at their residence, and made the evening turn into a warm and memorable affair.

For More: Dhurandhar Singer Shahzad Ali Sings ‘Karvaan’ As Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Host Him

Filming schedules in Hollywood don’t always go as planned and sometimes, even action heroes need a breather. That’s exactly what’s happening with Tomb Raider, where a brief pause has been called following an unexpected development involving its lead star.

For More: Trouble On Tomb Raider Set, Sophie Turner’s Injury Forces Production Halt

Peddi has emerged as one of the most anticipated films of 2026, headlined by global star Ram Charan. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Ever since its announcement, the project has been generating significant buzz among fans as well as within the industry. The makers recently unveiled Peddi Pehelwan, showcasing Ram Charan’s transition into wrestling, and it’s easily one of the best transformations in the industry. While we see Ram Charan in a very different physique, director Buchi Babu Sana shares his journey.

For More: Ram Charan Trained Every Day For 8 Months To Achieve Pehelwan Look, Says Peddi Director

First Published: March 30, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Anil Kapoor Reacts As Sonam Kapoor Welcomes Baby Boy; Salman Khan Announces Film With Vamshi Paidpally