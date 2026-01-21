Anupam Kher Yells ‘Aisa Nahi Karte’ After Son Sikandar Kher Hits Him On Cheek | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 03:01 IST

Sikandar Kher shared a humorous video with Anupam Kher where he lightly hits his father, leaving the veteran actor shocked yet amused.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher and his son Sikandar Kher have left social media amused with a playful yet surprising video that quickly grabbed attention online. The clip, shared by Sikandar on Instagram on Wednesday, shows a light-hearted exchange between the father-son duo shortly after Anupam had a tooth removed.

Sikandar Kher shares playful video with Anupam Kher

In the video, Sikandar begins by informing viewers that Anupam had undergone a dental procedure. During their conversation, Anupam mentions that one side of his cheek was still numb following the tooth extraction. What follows is a humorous bit where Sikandar jokingly talks about someone hitting their father with the back of their hand.

As Sikandar brings his hand close to Anupam’s face, he asks, “Kya karne wala hai (What are you about to do)?” Sensing what was coming, Anupam responds with mock seriousness, “Zada zor se laga na, ulte haath ka marunga, naak pe teri, naak tod dunga (If I get hurt badly, I’ll slap you on your nose and break it).”

Despite the warning, Sikandar lightly hits his father on the cheek, leaving Anupam visibly shocked as he instinctively clutches his face. Sikandar then quips, “Kya karoge aap (What will you)?” before playfully hitting him again. Anupam reacts by repeating a dialogue from one of his films featuring the late Dilip Kumar, adding to the comic tone of the clip.

‘Aesa nahi karate,’ says Anupam Kher

When Sikandar attempts to hit him yet again, Anupam turns his face away and firmly says, “Nahi nahi nahi beta (No no no son).” As Sikandar insists, Anupam grabs his hand and adds, “Aesa nahi karate. Mat kar (You shouldn’t do this. Don’t do it).” The moment ends with Sikandar gently brushing Anupam’s cheek instead.

The banter continues as Sikandar jokingly says he will post the video on Instagram, prompting Anupam to protest, “You’re not going to post this. It’s a personal thing between us.”

The video later shifts into casual conversation, with Anupam talking about lyricist Javed Akhtar. He reveals that filmmaker Zoya Akhtar had once cast him for a guest appearance in one of her films but later deleted the sequence. Anupam also shares that he was initially selected to play Mogambo in the 1987 classic Mr India before being replaced by Amrish Puri.

Sharing the clip, Anupam captioned it humorously: “For Javed Akhtar (uncle), Boney Kapoor, Amrish Puri (legend), Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur (uncle) … enjoy #KherSaab after his tooth removal.”

On the work front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in his directorial Tanvi The Great, starring debutant Shubhangi Dutt. He will next appear in Khosla Ka Khosla 2 alongside Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, Parvinn Dabass, Tara Sharma and Ravi Kishan.

First Published: January 22, 2026, 03:01 IST

