Anushka Sharma Kisses Virat Kohli After RCB Victory; Krishna Shroff Calls Tiger Shroff ‘A Little Psychotic’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 01, 2026, 22:00 IST

Anushka Sharma shares a loved-up pic with Virat Kohli after RCB’s IPL win; Krishna Shroff calls Tiger’s fitness discipline “psychotic.”

Anushka Sharma’s kiss for Virat Kohli goes viral after RCB’s win; Krishna Shroff calls Tiger Shroff “a little psychotic” about fitness.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s tender celebration has taken over social media after Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second Indian Premier League trophy. Amid the euphoric scenes following RCB’s win, Anushka shared a heartwarming photo with Virat on Monday, June 1, capturing a quiet moment of love in the middle of the historic celebration.

For More: Anushka Sharma Kisses Virat Kohli In Loved-Up Pic After RCB Lifts IPL 2026 Trophy | See Viral Photo

Tiger Shroff never disappoints fans when it comes to surprising them with his fitness. The actor, who often performs his own stunts in films, follows a strict routine and is so disciplined that on his birthday, he doesn’t eat cake but rather just smells it, reveals his sister and reality TV star Krishna Shroff.

For More: Krishna Shroff Calls Tiger Shroff ‘A Little Psychotic’: ‘He’ll Smell A Cake, But Won’t Take A Bite’

Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim’s father recently suffered a brain haemorrhage. Now, a week after he was admitted to the hospital, Shoaib has shared another health update, stating that his father is doing better. In his mini vlog, the actor also revealed that due to multiple reasons, his father was kept on a ventilator, but that support has now been removed and his father is responding to him.

For More: ‘He Has Started Responding’: Shoaib Ibrahim’s Father Off Ventilator, Actor Shares Health Update

Euphoria Season 3 Finale Review: Sam Levinson’s popular HBO show, Euphoria, has finally ended after seven years and three seasons. The third season ended with episode 8, titled “In God We Trust”, which is available to stream in India on JioHotstar. Euphoria helped actors like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi become household names. Now that the finale is out, fans have taken to social media to share their reviews.

For More: Euphoria Season 3 Finale X Review: Zendaya’s Fate Shocks Fans, Show Ends On ‘Strong’ Yet ‘Frustrating’ Note

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja brought a grand symphonic spectacle to Chennai over the weekend with the performance of his first-ever symphony, Valiant, at the Nehru Outdoor Stadium on Saturday, May 30. The maestro returned the next day with a marathon three-and-a-half-hour concert, treating fans to several of his timeless classics.

For More: Ilaiyaraaja Chennai Concert Sparks Backlash Over Poor Audio, Dirty Seats And Mismanagement

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