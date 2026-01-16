Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Buy Rs 37.86 Cr Land In Alibaug Months After Moving To London | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 22:32 IST

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli purchase a massive 5.19-acre land parcel in Alibaug for Rs 37.86 crore, paying Rs 2.27 crore as stamp duty.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli first met in 2013 while shooting for a television commercial. The two fell in love with each other but kept their relationship under wraps. In 2017, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Actor-cricketer power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have made another big-ticket real estate investment, jointly purchasing a sprawling land parcel in Alibaug’s Raigad district for Rs 37.86 crore. According to documents accessed by real estate consultancy firm CRE Matrix, the transaction was registered on January 13, 2026.

The land comprises two adjoining plots located at Village Zirad, Gat Nos. 157 and 158, Alibaug (402201). As per official records, the combined landholding measures 21,010 square metres, which translates to approximately 5.19 acres, making it one of the larger celebrity land purchases in the coastal belt in recent times.

Deal Details And Transaction Breakdown

Commenting on the transaction, Abhishek Kiran Gupta, Chief Executive of CRE Matrix, said, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma buying an over 21,000 sq metre land parcel in Alibaug is a textbook ‘celebrity signal’ moment. Deals of this size typically reset local land benchmarks, especially when backed by a ₹2.27 crore stamp duty outlay, which confirms transaction seriousness.”

As per the property documents, Sonali Amit Rajput is listed as the seller, while Samira Land Assets Private Limited appears as the confirming party. The buyers paid stamp duty of Rs 2.27 crore, in line with Maharashtra’s applicable rates.

Government challans and receipts annexed to the deed further reveal the following payment details:

Stamp duty paid: Rs 2,27,16,000

Registration fee: Rs 30,000

Document handling charges: Rs 1,000

All payments were made through State Bank of India via GRAS challans and were duly acknowledged by the Joint Sub-Registrar, Alibaug.

Alibaug Remains A Celebrity Hotspot

This purchase marks yet another investment by Kohli and Sharma in Alibaug. In 2022, the duo had acquired nearly eight acres of land through two separate deals worth Rs 19.24 crore from real estate firm Samira Habitats. That land has since been developed into a luxurious holiday home.

The couple’s latest acquisition further strengthens Alibaug’s reputation as a preferred real estate destination for celebrities. Several Bollywood names, including Kartik Aaryan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Suhana Khan, are known to own properties or land parcels in the region.

First Published: January 16, 2026, 22:32 IST

