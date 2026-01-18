AR Rahman Issues Clarification Amid Communal Remark Row; Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Reveal Daughter’s Name | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 21:56 IST

AR Rahman shared a video message amid backlash over his recent remarks. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa introduced their baby girl Parvati Paul Rao on Instagram.

AR Rahman Issues Clarification Amid Communal Remark Row; Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha Reveal Daughter’s Name

Music maestro A R Rahman has reacted to the backlash around his recent remarks on Bollywood, saying his comments were misunderstood and never meant to hurt anyone. The Oscar-winning composer issued a detailed clarification on Instagram after his interview sparked debate online. The controversy began after Rahman spoke to BBC Asian Network, where he reflected on getting fewer Hindi film offers in recent years. During the conversation, he mentioned a shift in power within the industry and said that people who are “not creative” now hold influence. He also said it “might be a communal thing”, which led to strong reactions from social media users and sections of the film industry.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who recently welcomed a baby girl, have now revealed their daughter’s name and offered a first, tender glimpse of her on social media. The photo, shared jointly on Instagram, shows a close-up of tiny fingers wrapped gently around her parents’ hands. It is intimate, soft and emotional, capturing the joy of new parenthood without revealing the baby’s face. Alongside the photo, the couple wrote, “With folded hands and full hearts, we introduce our greatest blessing.” They then revealed their daughter’s name: Parvati Paul Rao, adding heart and folded-hands emojis.

Rumours about a possible rift between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been making headlines for the past few months. Though Sunita has denied rumours of their divorce, she recently said in an interview that she will never forgive Govinda if she gets a confirmation about his alleged affair. Now, in a recent conversation with ANI, Govinda broke his silence and shared his side of the story. He said that he chose to speak now because staying quiet would have made him appear ‘weak’. He claimed that there is a ‘big conspiracy’, and that his family members, including wife Sunita, are being ‘used’ without even realising it.

Reflecting on how legacy often shapes perception, AR Rahman said that being constantly reminded of past glory can subtly impact an artist’s confidence. “For the past six years, to be frank, when people come to you, the ’90s generation have a certain nostalgia, certain affinity towards your music. The same goes for those born in the 2000s and the next decade,” he said. According to Rahman, such compliments are not always harmless. “They say, ‘In the ’90s, you did Roja. That’s very good music, sir!’ That feels like now you’re not doing good music, right? It actually harms your thinking if you’re not in your best mood.”

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna is currently basking in the success of Aditya Dhar’s film ‘Dhurandhar’, which took the box office by storm. After his extraordinary performance in the film, fans are eager to know which project he will choose next. While fans wondered whether he will return in Race 4, producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that there’s no possibility of the actor returning to the franchise. He told Hindustan Times, “No, we have not approached Akshaye. There was no scope at all.”

