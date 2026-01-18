Armaan Malik Drops Pic From Hospital, Shares Health Update: ‘Last Few Days Have Not Been Fun’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 16:19 IST

Armaan Malik revealed he was hospitalized, and reassured fans he is feeling better. He said that he is taking time to rest and recover.

Armaan Malik shares health update after being hospitalized

Singer Armaan Malik recently shared a health update on social media, revealing that he was hospitalized. While he didn’t specify the reason for his hospitalization, he said that the past few days had not been good health-wise. He also shared a picture from the hospital, leaving fans concerned, but reassured that he is now feeling better. Armaan then shared that he is taking time to rest and recover.

Armaan Malik Shares Health Update

On Sunday, Armaan Malik took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of himself from the hospital. The picture showed him with an IV line in his hand. In the caption, he wrote, “last few days have not been fun but I’m good now! time to rest up & recharge.” Check out the post below!

The post left fans concerned, and they dropped ‘Get well soon’ messages, and wishes for his speedy recovery. Meanwhile, on his Instagram stories, Armaan re-shared a post that read, “Make sure to include yourself in the list of things you need to take care of this year.”

In other news, Armaan Malik hit the headlines a few weeks ago after he urged fans to end comparisons with his brother Amaal Mallik, and to stop pitting them against each other. He shared a statement that read, “I genuinely don’t understand why a section of the fandom keeps trying to pit me and Amaal against each other. Our paths are different, but our joy has always come from seeing each other grow and succeed. Please end the comparisons. We’re bigger than that.” He further added that there is a lot more music in store for fans, and that they shouldn’t waste their energy on the comparisons. “There’s too much exciting music and momentum coming in the new year to waste energy on this. Let’s stand united, move forward together, and let the music do all the talking peace & love x,” he wrote.

Amaal Mallik also backed Armaan, and urged people to stop the comparisons. The Bigg Boss 19 contestant wrote, “Please bhai log let’s not do this. We are united by blood, divided by nothing. My brother is my pride, my baby, my everything, hurting or disrespecting him in any way is equal to hurting me. Just spread love & let’s be a bigger, happier fan family from here on. Dil se request hai.”

