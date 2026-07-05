Arshad Warsi Says He Joined King Because Of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Cannot Say No’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: July 05, 2026, 22:00 IST

Arshad Warsi opened up about joining Shah Rukh Khan’s King and said he instantly agreed because he could never say no to SRK.

Arshad Warsi has revealed why he instantly said yes to Shah Rukh Khan’s King, saying he could never refuse SRK or his family.

Arshad Warsi has a packed slate this year. After appearing in Welcome To The Jungle and Rajkumar Hirani’s first web series Pritam And Pedro, the actor is now gearing up for the release of Dhamaal 4. Apart from the comedy franchise, Arshad will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film King, which is slated to hit theatres in December 2026.

During the promotions of Dhamaal 4, Arshad opened up about how he became a part of King and why saying yes to the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer was never a difficult decision for him.

Arshad Warsi Says He Could Never Refuse Shah Rukh Khan

In a conversation with Mashable India, where he was joined by his Dhamaal 4 co-star Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad spoke about his bond with Shah Rukh Khan and his family. The actor said that when it comes to SRK, refusal is not really an option.

“Cannot say no to Shah Rukh Khan. You cannot say no to. Even when Aryan called up. I say what do you want me to do? Gafoor,” Arshad said.

Arshad also recalled how he came on board Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba*ds Of Bollywood, which released on Netflix. The actor said that Aryan was narrating the story to him, but he told him that he did not need to hear anything.

“Woh kahaniyan suna raha tha. Maine bola Aryan mujhe kuch nahi sun. Jab do din tumko jo mujhse karana hai karao. (He was telling stories. I said, ‘Aryan, I don’t want to hear anything. Whatever you want me to do for those two days, make me do it.) I am doing it because I love your dad, I love you, that’s it. I love your family’),” he added.

Arshad Warsi To Return With Dhamaal 4

Before audiences see him in King, Arshad will return to one of his most loved comedy franchises with Dhamaal 4. Directed by Indra Kumar, the film brings back fan favourites Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra and Jaaved Jaaferi.

The ensemble cast also includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. The film promises to continue the franchise’s trademark mix of chaos, comedy and ensemble madness.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, Dhamaal 4 is produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios. The film is backed by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Dhamaal 4 is scheduled to release in cinemas on July 10, 2026.

About Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Meanwhile, King is one of the biggest upcoming releases of the year. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and will also mark the theatrical debut of his daughter Suhana Khan.

The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and several others.

King is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026. With Arshad now revealing the affection and loyalty behind his decision to join the film, the project has gained yet another warm anecdote around Shah Rukh Khan’s long-standing relationships within the industry.

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About the Author Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always …Read More

News movies bollywood Arshad Warsi Says He Joined King Because Of Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Cannot Say No’