Before Cocktail 2, Watch These Notable Performances Of Rashmika Mandanna

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 will hit the theatres this Friday, June 19. Ahead of its release, here’s a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s notable performances.

Kirik Party (2016): Making her brilliant acting debut, Rashmika effortlessly charmed audiences as Saanvi, a sweet and bubbly college senior. Her natural performance and infectious screen presence instantly stole viewers’ hearts, laying a perfect foundation for her rapid rise toward massive cinematic stardom. (Image: IMDb)

Geetha Govindam (2018): In this massive breakthrough romantic comedy, she delivered a stellar performance as Geetha, a stubborn woman navigating hilarious misunderstandings. Her electric screen chemistry with Vijay Deverakonda and exceptional emotional timing earned her the prestigious Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress. (Image: IMDb)

Dear Comrade (2019): Playing Lilly, a passionate state level cricket player combating deep trauma, Rashmika showcased incredible emotional depth. This raw and intense performance proved her ability to handle complex narratives, earning widespread critical acclaim and cementing her reputation as an exceptional dramatic actress. (Image: IMDb)

Bheeshma (2020): Returning to lighthearted romantic comedy, she played Chaitra, an intelligent employee at an organic farming company. Rashmika infused the film with vibrant charm and playful energy, demonstrating her flawless flair for comedy while matching the energetic pace of her partner. (Image: IMDb)

Pushpa: The Rise (2021): As Srivalli, the fierce love interest of a dangerous smuggler, Rashmika achieved nationwide fame. She brought a unique blend of rural innocence and fiery determination to the character, making the song sequences iconic and turning herself into a global sensation.

Sita Ramam (2022): In this critically acclaimed period masterpiece, she delivered a highly compelling performance as Afreen, a rebellious Pakistani student. Her transformative character journey provides the vital anchor for the entire overarching mystery, proving her immense talent within a stellar ensemble cast. (Image: IMDb)

Goodbye (2022): Marking her official Hindi cinema debut alongside legend Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika beautifully portrayed Tara, a fiercely independent lawyer grieving her mother. She effectively captured the poignant generational clash and deep family grief with refreshing sincerity, vulnerability, and striking emotional maturity. (Image: IMDb)

Animal (2023): In a highly intense and controversial blockbuster drama, Rashmika shone brightly as Geetanjali, holding her own opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Her standout confrontation scene won immense critical praise, brilliantly showcasing her ability to deliver heavy dialogues with raw, unbridled emotional power.

Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024): Reprising her legendary role as Srivalli, she commanded the screen with newfound maturity and grace. Elevating her character entirely, this powerful, nuanced performance beautifully anchored the massive narrative stakes and deservedly earned her the celebrated SIIMA Award for Best Actress. (Image: IMDb)