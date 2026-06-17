বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ জুন ২০২৬, ০৩:১১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
অটোরিকশার ভাড়া বৃদ্ধি নিয়ে ক্ষোভ সিএমপির পাঁচলাইশ মডেল থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে চোর চক্রের ০২ সদস্য গ্রেফতার; উদ্ধার চোরাইকৃত স্বর্ণালংকার, নগদ টাকা ও অন্যান্য মালামাল England vs Croatia highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: FT 4-2, England finish strong after thrilling six-goal opener ঢাবিতে বাংলাদেশ ফিজিক্যাল সোসাইটির দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর অনুষ্ঠান অনুষ্ঠিত কর্ণফুলীর মইজ্জ্যারটেক পূর্বপাশে ফুটপাত দখলের মহোৎসব, রাতারাতি ৫ দোকান স্থাপন টাঙ্গাইলে ফেসবুকের মাধ্যমে জমজ দুই ভাই ও জমজ দুই বোনের পরিচয় শেষে বিয়ে সম্পন্ন ‘যারা ভোট দিয়েছে, যারা দেয়নি-আমরা সবার সরকার’ HWPL Hosts Peace Governance Seminar at North South University in Dhaka – Exploring Institutionalization of Peace Based on DPCW Before Cocktail 2, Watch These Notable Performances Of Rashmika Mandanna স্মার্টওয়াচ কেনার আগে যা জানা জরুরি
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Before Cocktail 2, Watch These Notable Performances Of Rashmika Mandanna

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৭ জুন, ২০২৬
  • ৫১ সময় দেখুন
Before Cocktail 2, Watch These Notable Performances Of Rashmika Mandanna


Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, Cocktail 2 will hit the theatres this Friday, June 19. Ahead of its release, here’s a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s notable performances.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
অটোরিকশার ভাড়া বৃদ্ধি নিয়ে ক্ষোভ

অটোরিকশার ভাড়া বৃদ্ধি নিয়ে ক্ষোভ

সিএমপির পাঁচলাইশ মডেল থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে চোর চক্রের ০২ সদস্য গ্রেফতার; উদ্ধার চোরাইকৃত স্বর্ণালংকার, নগদ টাকা ও অন্যান্য মালামাল

সিএমপির পাঁচলাইশ মডেল থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে চোর চক্রের ০২ সদস্য গ্রেফতার; উদ্ধার চোরাইকৃত স্বর্ণালংকার, নগদ টাকা ও অন্যান্য মালামাল

ঢাবিতে বাংলাদেশ ফিজিক্যাল সোসাইটির দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর অনুষ্ঠান অনুষ্ঠিত

ঢাবিতে বাংলাদেশ ফিজিক্যাল সোসাইটির দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর অনুষ্ঠান অনুষ্ঠিত

কর্ণফুলীর মইজ্জ্যারটেক পূর্বপাশে ফুটপাত দখলের মহোৎসব, রাতারাতি ৫ দোকান স্থাপন

কর্ণফুলীর মইজ্জ্যারটেক পূর্বপাশে ফুটপাত দখলের মহোৎসব, রাতারাতি ৫ দোকান স্থাপন

টাঙ্গাইলে ফেসবুকের মাধ্যমে জমজ দুই ভাই ও জমজ দুই বোনের পরিচয় শেষে বিয়ে সম্পন্ন

টাঙ্গাইলে ফেসবুকের মাধ্যমে জমজ দুই ভাই ও জমজ দুই বোনের পরিচয় শেষে বিয়ে সম্পন্ন

‘যারা ভোট দিয়েছে, যারা দেয়নি-আমরা সবার সরকার’

‘যারা ভোট দিয়েছে, যারা দেয়নি-আমরা সবার সরকার’

অটোরিকশার ভাড়া বৃদ্ধি নিয়ে ক্ষোভ
অটোরিকশার ভাড়া বৃদ্ধি নিয়ে ক্ষোভ
সিএমপির পাঁচলাইশ মডেল থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে চোর চক্রের ০২ সদস্য গ্রেফতার; উদ্ধার চোরাইকৃত স্বর্ণালংকার, নগদ টাকা ও অন্যান্য মালামাল
সিএমপির পাঁচলাইশ মডেল থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে চোর চক্রের ০২ সদস্য গ্রেফতার; উদ্ধার চোরাইকৃত স্বর্ণালংকার, নগদ টাকা ও অন্যান্য মালামাল
England vs Croatia highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: FT 4-2, England finish strong after thrilling six-goal opener
England vs Croatia highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026: FT 4-2, England finish strong after thrilling six-goal opener
ঢাবিতে বাংলাদেশ ফিজিক্যাল সোসাইটির দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর অনুষ্ঠান অনুষ্ঠিত
ঢাবিতে বাংলাদেশ ফিজিক্যাল সোসাইটির দায়িত্ব হস্তান্তর অনুষ্ঠান অনুষ্ঠিত
কর্ণফুলীর মইজ্জ্যারটেক পূর্বপাশে ফুটপাত দখলের মহোৎসব, রাতারাতি ৫ দোকান স্থাপন
কর্ণফুলীর মইজ্জ্যারটেক পূর্বপাশে ফুটপাত দখলের মহোৎসব, রাতারাতি ৫ দোকান স্থাপন
টাঙ্গাইলে ফেসবুকের মাধ্যমে জমজ দুই ভাই ও জমজ দুই বোনের পরিচয় শেষে বিয়ে সম্পন্ন
টাঙ্গাইলে ফেসবুকের মাধ্যমে জমজ দুই ভাই ও জমজ দুই বোনের পরিচয় শেষে বিয়ে সম্পন্ন
‘যারা ভোট দিয়েছে, যারা দেয়নি-আমরা সবার সরকার’
‘যারা ভোট দিয়েছে, যারা দেয়নি-আমরা সবার সরকার’
HWPL Hosts Peace Governance Seminar at North South University in Dhaka – Exploring Institutionalization of Peace Based on DPCW
HWPL Hosts Peace Governance Seminar at North South University in Dhaka – Exploring Institutionalization of Peace Based on DPCW
Before Cocktail 2, Watch These Notable Performances Of Rashmika Mandanna
Before Cocktail 2, Watch These Notable Performances Of Rashmika Mandanna
স্মার্টওয়াচ কেনার আগে যা জানা জরুরি
স্মার্টওয়াচ কেনার আগে যা জানা জরুরি
হামের উপসর্গে আরও ১ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১ হাজার ১৫৩
হামের উপসর্গে আরও ১ শিশুর মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১ হাজার ১৫৩
শেরপুরে জেলা ছাত্রদলের সাবেক সভাপতি শওকতের নেতৃত্বে শুভেচ্ছা মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
শেরপুরে জেলা ছাত্রদলের সাবেক সভাপতি শওকতের নেতৃত্বে শুভেচ্ছা মিছিল অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারে আস্থা লাইফের প্রফেশনাল বিজনেস ডেভেলপমেন্ট ট্রেনিং ও মিটিং অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজারে আস্থা লাইফের প্রফেশনাল বিজনেস ডেভেলপমেন্ট ট্রেনিং ও মিটিং অনুষ্ঠিত
ভূঞাপুরে প্রতিবন্ধী তরুণী ধর্ষণকারীদের গ্রেপ্তার ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন
ভূঞাপুরে প্রতিবন্ধী তরুণী ধর্ষণকারীদের গ্রেপ্তার ও বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes first player to win… | Cricket News
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates IPL history, becomes first player to win… | Cricket News
‘রামিসা হত্যাকাণ্ড নিয়ে কেউ যেন রাজনীতি না করেন’
‘রামিসা হত্যাকাণ্ড নিয়ে কেউ যেন রাজনীতি না করেন’
Dembele brings Champions League trophy to French Open after PSG’s title triumph – Watch | Tennis News
Dembele brings Champions League trophy to French Open after PSG’s title triumph – Watch | Tennis News
বাকেরগঞ্জে হত্যা’চেষ্টার ঘটনায় অভিযুক্তদের বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন শেষে আবারও ২জনকে কুপিয়ে জখম!
বাকেরগঞ্জে হত্যা’চেষ্টার ঘটনায় অভিযুক্তদের বিচারের দাবিতে মানববন্ধন শেষে আবারও ২জনকে কুপিয়ে জখম!
সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা
সীমান্তে পুশ-ইনের প্রতিবাদে নাসীরুদ্দীন পাটওয়ারীর কর্মসূচি ঘোষণা
রাজধানীমুখী মানুষের ভিড়ে সরগরম দীঘিনালা বাস টার্মিনাল
রাজধানীমুখী মানুষের ভিড়ে সরগরম দীঘিনালা বাস টার্মিনাল
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST
Ads by coinserom