বহি বিশ্ব, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Prime Minister Label Religious Group a “Cult,” Call for “Eradication,” Drawing Criticism

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Prime Minister Label Religious Group a “Cult,” Call for “Eradication,” Drawing Criticism

South Korean President anOn January 12, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung publicly condemned Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (hereafter referred to as “Shincheonji”), and other religious groups, declaring that “the harm they cause to society has been left unchecked for too long, resulting in serious damage.”

The following day, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok echoed the president’s remarks during a cabinet meeting, ordering a joint investigation into the “pseudo-religious group” and “cult” aimed at its “eradication.”

Following these statements, a joint team of law enforcement agencies was assembled and investigations are underway. Ongoing discussions in the National Assembly regarding the appointment of a special prosecutor have prompted concerns about additional compulsory measures to follow—including a search-and-seizure operation.

Article 20 of the Constitution of South Korea guarantees freedom of religion as a fundamental right. Even so, statements made by President Lee Jae Myung (without any judicial ruling) targeting Shincheonji as responsible for social harm have prompted concerns that “state authority is fostering stigma and hostility toward a specific religion.”

Critics assert that the president’s remarks seem to undermine constitutional and democratic principles. President Lee Jae Myung’s election follows the impeachment of South Korea’s former president, which occurred after an unconstitutional declaration of martial law.

