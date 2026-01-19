‘Bhabhi Bol Inko’: When Virat Kohli Told Harshit Rana Not To Call Anushka Sharma ‘Ma’am’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 10:03 IST

Harshit Rana recalls how Virat Kohli asked him to call Anushka Sharma ‘bhabhi’ instead of ‘ma’am’ during their first meeting.

Virat Kohli’s teammate Harshit Rana recalls a sweet dressing-room moment.

Not every dressing-room story is about pressure, performance, or post-match analysis. Some moments stay with players simply because they show who a person really is. One such moment from the Indian cricket team’s 2025 Champions Trophy campaign has now surfaced, and fans are loving it for all the right reasons.

Indian pacer Harshit Rana recently shared a light-hearted memory involving Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma — a moment that perfectly captures the warmth Virat brings off the field.

‘Ma’am’ Or ‘Bhabhi’? Virat Steps In

Speaking to Men’s XP, Harshit recalled his first-ever interaction with Anushka Sharma inside the team dressing room after a match. Nervous and respectful, the young bowler addressed her formally — until Virat immediately stepped in.

“I entered the dressing room, and Anushka Sharma was also there. I was meeting her for the first time. So I called her ma’am. Then he told me, ‘tu ma’am kyu bol raha hai inko? Bhabhi bol inko’ (Why are you calling her ma’am? Call her bhabhi).”

The moment, Harshit said, broke the ice instantly and showed Virat’s playful side.

A Classic Kohli Joke Followed

Harshit went on to explain how the exchange continued, adding another layer of humour to the situation.

“I told him that I am meeting her for the first time. Then he told her that I am like that, and just some time ago I poured champagne on him, and I am calling her ma’am now.”

The young pacer also summed up Kohli’s personality in simple terms, adding, “He likes to joke a lot.”

A Low-Key Life Away From Spotlight

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have largely stayed away from the public eye in recent years. The couple has been living in London since 2024, after the birth of their son Akaay. They are also parents to daughter Vamika, born in 2021. Married since 2017, the two continue to be admired for keeping their family life private despite massive fame.

What’s Next For Virat And Anushka

On the professional front, Anushka has taken a break from acting since 2018. Her last on-screen appearances were in Qala and The Romantics. Her much-talked-about comeback film Chakda ‘Xpress is still awaiting a release date. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, is expected to return to international action in July 2026, when India plays a three-match ODI series in England.

First Published: January 19, 2026, 10:03 IST

News movies bollywood ‘Bhabhi Bol Inko’: When Virat Kohli Told Harshit Rana Not To Call Anushka Sharma ‘Ma’am’