Bhumi Pednekar Joins Viral 2016 Trend As She Shares Throwback Pics, Calls Year ‘Full Of Dreams’ | Bollywood News

Right from posing with Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana, the actress shared beautiful photos of the year.

Bhumi Pednekar Joins Viral 2016 Trend As She Shares Throwback Pics, Calls Year ‘Full Of Dreams’

Bhumi Pednekar has hopped onto the viral ‘2016’ nostalgia trend, taking fans on a trip down memory lane by sharing throwback pictures from the early phase of her career. She took to social media to post a series of old photos and described the year as being “full of dreams.” Right from posing with Akshay Kumar to Ayushmann Khurrana, the actress shared a glimpse of the year.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of photos from 2016 and also called it the year of dreams. “2016 you were full of dreams. 1. My 1st day on the sets of Toilet Ek Prem Katha, 2.My 1st photo shoot :), 3.1st @filmfare, 4.When my love for Pilates started and started transforming my body, 5.Clicked a picture with @akshaykumar to announce our film, 6.When my insta handle was PsBhumi and I used filters :), 7.From the sets of TEPK, 8.My 1st Magazine cover with the best @ayushmannk, 9.The year @iamuppi entered my life, we both look the same, 10.My girls forever @shettynisha @leilaalulla @rubina.bajwa, 11.Another photoshoot, 12.1st Ramp walk, 13.With my heart @sherminek620, 14. @shanoosharmarahihai @shainanath my god mothers, 15.Living my zindagi in Spain as I went to receive my 1st IIFA, 16.With @samikshapednekar my life,” read the caption.

About Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Released in 2017, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha revolves around Keshav who falls in love with Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) and gets married to her. When she complains about no toilet in their house, Keshav decides to get one contracted. However, he soon realises that it could not have been an easy task, as he faces opposition from his own family and the entire village on religious grounds.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Crime Suspense Drama Daldal Is Not For Faint-Hearted

Prime Video has announced January 30 as the worldwide premiere date of its Hindi crime thriller series Daldal with a gripping, grisly teaser. Based on Vish Dhamija’s bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal, an Abundantia Entertainment production, is created for a series by Suresh Triveni and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Triveni. Directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, the series is set against the backdrop of Mumbai. It follows Rita Ferreira, Mumbai Crime Branch’s newly appointed DCP, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekkar, as she finds herself facing a cold-blooded killer in a high-stakes game of survival. Alongside Pednekkar, the series also stars Samara Tijori and Aditya Rawal in lead roles.

The teaser plunges audiences into a world where violence and psychological dread don’t just shock, it lingers. The atmospheric teaser reveals victims brutally murdered – wrists slashed; mouths grotesquely stuffed with raw pieces of meat, mobile phones, and other objects; each crime exposing a deeply twisted psyche. As the investigation deepens, Rita finds herself caught between the savagery of the case and her own inner turmoil, while also confronting biases within the force. Unflinching in its portrayal of brutality, the teaser makes it clear that this series is not for the faint-hearted.

