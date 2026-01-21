Bigg Boss 18’s Edin Rose On Her Dance Number With Ravi Teja: ‘I Focused On Giving My Best’ | Regional Cinema News

বৃহস্পতিবার, ২২ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ১২:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ন
বিনোদন

Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose On Her Dance Number With Ravi Teja: 'I Focused On Giving My Best'

  আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose On Her Dance Number With Ravi Teja: 'I Focused On Giving My Best'


Last Updated:

Edin Rose will also be seen in Love Insurance Kompany, produced by Nayanthara’s production house.

Edin Rose to star with Ravi Teja in Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

Edin Rose to star with Ravi Teja in Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

Edin Rose, who rose to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 18, is once again grabbing attention. After her performance in the hit dance number Dikka Dishum from the Telugu action thriller Ravanasura became widely popular, she has now reunited with superstar Ravi Teja for her latest song in the upcoming film Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi.

Talking about the same, Edin shares, “Honestly, I don’t really know what to say about that. I just focused on giving my best and enjoying the process, without overthinking the success of the previous song.”

Her new track in Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi features a very different mood and scale from her earlier work. Asked what made her say yes to this song, Rose says, “It was the old-school vibe combined with energetic dance moves that really caught my attention. The sarees, the overall look, and the way the song was pitched to me made me say yes instantly. It’s not a regular song it’s a beautiful mix of 90s-style nostalgia with high energy, and that really excited me.”

Before Ravanasura, Edin appeared in the popular Telugu film’s dance number alongside Ravi Teja, which helped her gain instant visibility and recognition in the South film industry. Edin has also expanded her repertoire with roles beyond Tollywood.

Edin is also set to appear in the pan‑India film Love Insurance Kompany, produced by Nayanthara’s production house, further strengthening her presence in South Indian cinema. Previously, Edin talked about her role in the movie and said, “It is a quirky, never-seen-before role in films. I play an Artificial Intelligence in the movie. I cannot divulge much but this role is something that has been manifested since I was a kid. People keep telling me that I look like a doll and finally I am playing an on-screen character as well.”

“There is Vignesh Shivan and then there is SJ Suryah whom I grew up watching. Though I was raised in Dubai, my dad is a Tamilian and made me watch good Tamil films since childhood. Watching his films and now working with him is a real big deal. Moreover, watching SJ Suryah and Pradeep Ranganathan perform is nothing short of goosebumps,” the actress added.

First Published:

January 21, 2026, 21:39 IST

