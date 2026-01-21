Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal ‘Loves’ Neelam Giri, Hints At Friendship Revival | Television News

Last Updated: January 21, 2026, 19:07 IST

Bigg Boss 19 may have ended over a month ago, but the contestants are still making headlines. Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, once close friends inside the house, had a public fallout after the show. The tension began when Tanya unfollowed Neelam on social media, hurt by statements Neelam made about her during the show.

Recently, Tanya praised Neelam in an interview with Filmy Window, hinting that their friendship may have been restored. She said, “Honestly, woh ladki itni pyaari hai. Mujhe lagta hai uske mummy-papa ne kuch bohot ache karm kiye honge ki unhein itni achi beti hui. From the very first day, the house was against me. Even on weekends, I was constantly roasted. But whenever I cried, Neelam was always there for me. She would console me and say, ‘You don’t know who you are.’”

Neelam Shares Her Side of the Story

Neelam also addressed the issue in an interview with Paras Chhabra. She said that after Tanya’s eviction, they met at the finale and spoke properly. “Inside the house, we had made so many plans about meeting and hanging out later, but once outside, things changed. I didn’t even have her number, so I was wondering how to get in touch. When I found out Tanya had unfollowed me, I felt really hurt and unfollowed her back,” Neelam explained.

Tanya Opens Up About Farhana Bhatt

Apart from Neelam, Tanya also reflected on her strained bond with fellow contestant Farhana Bhatt. She described Farhana as a “negative character” and rejected claims that she befriended Farhana to improve her own image. Tanya said, “Farhana never questioned my status, but she always questioned me as a person. She kept saying I became friends with her to look good. That really hurt me. How would I look good by being friends with a negative character?”

Tanya Responds to Amaal Mallik Allegations

Tanya also addressed allegations from singer Amaal Mallik, who claimed she was running a paid PR campaign against him. Tanya denied the claims, saying, “If I wanted to be associated with Amaal, I would have shared my number and spoken to him. I haven’t messaged, called, or tried to meet him. There is no truth in his claims.”

Even after Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up, friendships, feuds, and controversies among contestants continue to capture public attention.

