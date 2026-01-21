বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৭:৪৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal ‘Loves’ Neelam Giri, Hints At Friendship Revival | Television News Bangladesh face T20 World Cup exit: ICC rejects venue shift request; moves towards replacement | Cricket News Rahul Vaidya Reunites With Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel On Laughter Chefs 3 Sets | Television News নির্বাচন করবেন না জামায়াত প্রার্থী, এনসিপিকে সমর্থন ওয়েবক্যামে আড়ি পাতছে হ্যাকার: নিরাপদ থাকার ৫ কৌশল India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan all set to return as India finalises No.3 for T20 series Sunny Leone Reveals Her Kids Have Been Coming To Splitsvilla Sets: ‘They Love The Show’ | Television News ভাসান চরে রোহিঙ্গা শরণার্থী শিবির বন্ধের আহ্বান ফোর্টিফাই রাইটসের 19 innings, 218 runs, no fifty: Is the ‘lap shot’ behind Suryakumar Yadav’s lean patch? Former cricketer decodes | Cricket News Baby Girl To Landlord, South Films You Cannot Miss In Theatres This Week | South-cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal ‘Loves’ Neelam Giri, Hints At Friendship Revival | Television News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২১ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal ‘Loves’ Neelam Giri, Hints At Friendship Revival | Television News


Last Updated:

From misunderstandings to heartfelt appreciation, Tanya opens up about her bond with Neelam and addresses controversies with Farhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik.

font

Tanya Mittal reflects on her bond with Neelam Giri. (Photo Credit : Instagram)

Tanya Mittal reflects on her bond with Neelam Giri. (Photo Credit : Instagram)

Bigg Boss 19 may have ended over a month ago, but the contestants are still making headlines. Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri, once close friends inside the house, had a public fallout after the show. The tension began when Tanya unfollowed Neelam on social media, hurt by statements Neelam made about her during the show.

Recently, Tanya praised Neelam in an interview with Filmy Window, hinting that their friendship may have been restored. She said, “Honestly, woh ladki itni pyaari hai. Mujhe lagta hai uske mummy-papa ne kuch bohot ache karm kiye honge ki unhein itni achi beti hui. From the very first day, the house was against me. Even on weekends, I was constantly roasted. But whenever I cried, Neelam was always there for me. She would console me and say, ‘You don’t know who you are.’”

Neelam Shares Her Side of the Story

Neelam also addressed the issue in an interview with Paras Chhabra. She said that after Tanya’s eviction, they met at the finale and spoke properly. “Inside the house, we had made so many plans about meeting and hanging out later, but once outside, things changed. I didn’t even have her number, so I was wondering how to get in touch. When I found out Tanya had unfollowed me, I felt really hurt and unfollowed her back,” Neelam explained.

Tanya Opens Up About Farhana Bhatt

Apart from Neelam, Tanya also reflected on her strained bond with fellow contestant Farhana Bhatt. She described Farhana as a “negative character” and rejected claims that she befriended Farhana to improve her own image. Tanya said, “Farhana never questioned my status, but she always questioned me as a person. She kept saying I became friends with her to look good. That really hurt me. How would I look good by being friends with a negative character?”

Tanya Responds to Amaal Mallik Allegations

Tanya also addressed allegations from singer Amaal Mallik, who claimed she was running a paid PR campaign against him. Tanya denied the claims, saying, “If I wanted to be associated with Amaal, I would have shared my number and spoken to him. I haven’t messaged, called, or tried to meet him. There is no truth in his claims.”

Even after Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up, friendships, feuds, and controversies among contestants continue to capture public attention.

First Published:

January 21, 2026, 19:06 IST

News movies television Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal ‘Loves’ Neelam Giri, Hints At Friendship Revival
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Rahul Vaidya Reunites With Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel On Laughter Chefs 3 Sets | Television News

Rahul Vaidya Reunites With Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel On Laughter Chefs 3 Sets | Television News

নির্বাচন করবেন না জামায়াত প্রার্থী, এনসিপিকে সমর্থন

নির্বাচন করবেন না জামায়াত প্রার্থী, এনসিপিকে সমর্থন

ওয়েবক্যামে আড়ি পাতছে হ্যাকার: নিরাপদ থাকার ৫ কৌশল

ওয়েবক্যামে আড়ি পাতছে হ্যাকার: নিরাপদ থাকার ৫ কৌশল

Sunny Leone Reveals Her Kids Have Been Coming To Splitsvilla Sets: ‘They Love The Show’ | Television News

Sunny Leone Reveals Her Kids Have Been Coming To Splitsvilla Sets: ‘They Love The Show’ | Television News

ভাসান চরে রোহিঙ্গা শরণার্থী শিবির বন্ধের আহ্বান ফোর্টিফাই রাইটসের

ভাসান চরে রোহিঙ্গা শরণার্থী শিবির বন্ধের আহ্বান ফোর্টিফাই রাইটসের

Baby Girl To Landlord, South Films You Cannot Miss In Theatres This Week | South-cinema News

Baby Girl To Landlord, South Films You Cannot Miss In Theatres This Week | South-cinema News

নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান, আবেগঘন দৃশ্য নিজ মায়ের জানাজা নামাজ পড়ালেন সন্তান
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
ভূঞাপুরে ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালতের ১১টি ওষুধের দোকানে জরিমানা ২ লাখ ২০ হাজার!
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST