Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Winner: Gilli Nata Lifts Trophy, Rakshita Shetty Finishes Runner-Up | Television News

Gilli Nata wins Bigg Boss Kannada 12 after weeks of fan support. Rakshita Shetty finishes runner-up in a finale viewers won’t forget.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Finale: Gilli Nata Emerges Winner

The final night had exactly the kind of ending fans were hoping for. After weeks of drama, arguments, friendships and fierce competition, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 crowned its winner on Sunday evening, and social media erupted the moment the name was announced. For many viewers, the result felt less like a surprise and more like a confirmation of what they had sensed for days. Gilli Nata, whose popularity surged steadily through the season, emerged as the clear favourite long before the finale began. When host Sudeep finally raised Gilli’s hand and announced the verdict, the cheers online said it all.

A Win Fans Saw Coming

Unofficial polls, online trends and post-voting buzz had all pointed in one direction. Hours before the episode aired, fans were already calling it a “one-sided win”. Those predictions proved accurate when Gilli lifted the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 trophy, visibly emotional and overwhelmed by the moment.

Rakshita Shetty finished as the first runner-up, earning strong support till the very end. Ashwini Gowda secured the second runner-up position, while Dhanush Gowda, Mutant Raghu and Kavya Shaiva were eliminated during the finale, finishing in sixth, fifth and fourth places respectively.

Prize Money and Finale Highlights

Along with the title, Gilli Nata walked away with a cash prize of ₹50 lakh and a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Rakshita Shetty, as runner-up, took home ₹25 lakh. The finale episode, aired on Colors Kannada and streamed on JioHotstar, drew massive viewership as fans tuned in to see if their favourite would clinch the title.

Why Gilli Stood Out This Season

Gilli’s journey on the show was marked by sharp comic timing, quick comebacks and an ability to turn even heated confrontations into memorable moments. His humour became his biggest strength, helping him stand out in tasks as well as arguments. At the peak of his popularity, fans even criticised the show for not acknowledging him enough, with online debates spilling over onto the host himself.

A Season That Kept Viewers Hooked

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 began with a diverse group of contestants and delivered plenty of twists along the way. From shifting alliances to emotional breakdowns, the season stayed unpredictable, making the finale all the more satisfying for viewers who had backed Gilli from early on.

