Bipasha Basu Revisits Her Wedding Album, Courtesy Of 2026 Is the New 2016 Trend | Bollywood News

Bipasha Basu shared a series of throwback pictures from 2016 and reflected on a milestone she achieved that year.

Bipasha Basu married Karan Singh Grover in 2016. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bipasha Basu became the latest celebrity to join the viral 2016 Instagram trend. For Bipasha, the year 2016 holds immense emotional value, as she married actor Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016. The actor took her fans on a nostalgic journey by sharing a series of heartfelt and priceless pictures from that special year.

Bipasha is not alone in revisiting the memories of 2016. Several Bollywood celebrities have jumped onto the trend of calling 2026 the new 2016. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have also shared throwback moments from that year, sparking widespread nostalgia among fans.

Bipasha Basu Shares Engagement, Wedding and Relationship Milestones

Through her throwback post, Bipasha gave fans a glimpse into every major relationship milestone she experienced in 2016. The first picture captured the moment she got engaged to Karan Singh Grover, followed by several candid photos of the couple enjoying their time together, including romantic beachside moments.

She also shared joyful pictures from her bachelorette celebration, offering fans a peek into the fun-filled pre-wedding festivities.

Inside Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Wedding Celebrations

Adding to the nostalgia, Bipasha posted stunning photos from her wedding ceremony and mehendi function. One of the highlights from the collection was her proudly calling herself a “Sabyasachi bride,” a nod to her iconic bridal look that continues to be admired even years later.

The post also included warm family moments, featuring pictures with her parents, her first Karwa Chauth after marriage and memories from magazine shoots and professional photo sessions that followed her wedding.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s Love Story Timeline

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love story began on the sets of the film Alone in 2015, where the two first met. Their on-screen collaboration soon turned into a real-life romance, and after dating for nearly a year, the couple tied the knot in April 2016.

Their journey continued as they welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Bipasha and Karan are all set to celebrate a major milestone this year as they mark their 10th wedding anniversary on April 30, 2026. Fans are eagerly awaiting glimpses of how the beloved couple plans to celebrate a decade of togetherness.

