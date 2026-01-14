BLACKPINK Confirms Feb 27 Comeback With ‘DEADLINE’ Mini Album, Drops 1st Teaser Motion Graphic | Korean News

Last Updated: January 15, 2026, 05:25 IST

BLACKPINK announces their February 27 comeback with the first teaser for DEADLINE, their third mini-album, marking a major moment in their global tour era.

Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa are on the DEADLINE World Tour.(Photo Credit: X)

The wait is finally over for BLINKs across the globe. BLACKPINK has officially confirmed their long-awaited full-group comeback, setting February 27 as the release date for their third mini-album, DEADLINE. The announcement was accompanied by a striking first teaser that immediately sent fans into a frenzy.

YG Entertainment shared the news on January 15 through its official blog, unveiling BLACKPINK 3rd MINI ALBUM [DEADLINE] with a visually arresting motion graphic. The teaser leaned into the group’s signature pink-and-black aesthetic, opening with beams of pink light slicing through darkness while a racing sound steadily intensified, building palpable tension. The clip concluded by revealing the album’s release time—1 p.m. KST on February 27.

‘DEADLINE’ Album Tied To BLACKPINK’s Record-Breaking World Tour

The album title DEADLINE directly mirrors the name of BLACKPINK’s ongoing world tour, making the comeback deeply symbolic. The tour began in July last year with BLACKPINK becoming the first K-pop girl group to headline a concert at Goyang Stadium. Since then, the tour has traveled across continents, drawing massive crowds and reinforcing the group’s unmatched global pull.

The upcoming release is expected to serve as an emotional milestone for both the members and their fans, encapsulating the journey they’ve shared during this extensive tour. With DEADLINE, BLACKPINK is poised to deliver music that reflects their evolution while celebrating their bond with BLINKs worldwide.

YG Promises High-Quality Music As BLACKPINK’s Momentum Continues

BLACKPINK’s comeback arrives amid a streak of historic achievements. Last year, their digital single JUMP topped the Billboard Global 200, marking their third No. 1 on the chart and setting a new record as the K-pop girl group with the most chart-toppers.

Earlier, YG Entertainment confirmed that major work on the album—including music video filming—had already been completed, with the team now focused on fine-tuning every detail. A source from YG said, “We deeply appreciate our fans for their long wait. We will repay their support with high-quality music, so we kindly ask for your continued interest.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK continues to meet fans through the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR ‘DEADLINE’, spanning 16 cities and 33 shows. The group is set to perform three nights at Tokyo Dome from January 16 to 18, before concluding the tour with three final shows at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium on January 24, 25, and 26.

