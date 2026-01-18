Bone Lake OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Maddie Hasson’s Psychological Thriller | Web-series News

Last Updated: January 18, 2026, 21:00 IST

Bone Lake OTT release details: Maddie Hasson’s psychological thriller is now streaming online. Find out where to watch, plot highlights, cast and more.

Maddie Hasson’s psychological thriller Bone Lake, which premiered at Fantastic Fest and later released theatrically, is now available to stream online.

Bone Lake, a simmering psychological thriller led by Maddie Hasson, has been steadily gaining attention among viewers drawn to unsettling, character-driven narratives. The film made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 21, 2024, before arriving in theatres on October 3, 2025. It is now available to stream on Netflix, where it has found a wider audience.

About Bone Lake

Directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan and written by Joshua Friedlander, Bone Lake blends elements of psychological horror, dark comedy, and erotic thriller to probe themes of desire, manipulation, and the contrast between surface appearances and buried truths. The film uses intimacy and tension as narrative tools, offering a commentary on modern relationships and emotional repression.

Produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Jason Blumenfeld, Joshua Friedlander, and Jacob Yakob under the LD Entertainment banner, the film’s visual mood is shaped by Nick Matthews’ atmospheric cinematography, while Anjoum Agrama’s editing keeps the tension taut and unsettling.

Plot Overview

Set against the deceptive calm of a secluded lakeside retreat, Bone Lake follows two couples who end up sharing the same rental property. What begins as an awkward overlap soon spirals into something far more dangerous. As boundaries blur and psychological games intensify, the arrival of the second couple begins to destabilise the first, exposing hidden desires, power struggles, and disturbing secrets. The holiday setting slowly transforms into a claustrophobic arena where trust erodes and survival becomes uncertain.

Cast and Performances

The film stars Maddie Hasson as Sage, Marco Pigossi as Diego, Alex Roe as Will, Eliane Reis as Lisa, and Clayton Spencer as Brett. Hasson anchors the film with a layered performance, continuing her streak of intense, emotionally complex roles seen in projects like Impulse, Malignant, and The Recruit. The ensemble cast adds to the film’s uneasy energy, with each character contributing to the shifting dynamics and escalating tension.

Why Bone Lake Stands Out

With its slow-burn storytelling, charged performances, and moody visuals, Bone Lake appeals to viewers who enjoy psychological suspense over conventional jump-scare horror. The film leans into discomfort, ambiguity, and emotional volatility, making it a compelling watch for fans of atmospheric thrillers that linger long after the credits roll.

