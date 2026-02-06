Border 2 Box Office Day 15: Sunny Deol’s War Epic Nears ₹300 Crore Despite Third Friday Dip | Bollywood News

Last Updated: February 07, 2026, 02:04 IST

Border 2 box office collection day 15: Sunny Deol’s war drama earns ₹2.85 crore, bringing its total to ₹297.25 crore. Read about the film’s global success and OTT news.

Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has connected well with viewers across age groups. (Photo Credit: X)

The initial thunder of the battlefield is beginning to soften at the box office. After two weeks of high-octane performance, the Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 has hit a significant speed bump. On its 15th day (third Friday), the Anurag Singh-directed war drama witnessed a noticeable dip, collecting an estimated ₹2.85 crore nett in India. While the film has been a certified hit since its January 23 debut, it is now in a race against time to breach the coveted ₹300 crore domestic milestone.

Despite the mid-week slump, the total Indian net collection for Border 2 currently stands at an impressive ₹297.25 crore. The film benefited immensely from the Republic Day holiday window, which saw a massive single-day haul of ₹59 crore. However, the momentum shifted during its second week, with collections dropping nearly 70% compared to the opening seven days.

While the domestic numbers are under scrutiny, the worldwide report tells a far more victorious story. The combined might of the Army, Navy, and Air Force depicted on screen has resonated with the global diaspora. As of day 15, the film has comfortably surpassed the ₹400 crore mark globally, with strong contributions from North America and the UK. Interestingly, the film missed out on an estimated ₹13 crore in potential revenue after being denied release in several Gulf countries due to its intense narrative.

With the theatrical run entering its final phase, fan attention is already shifting toward the digital release. It is confirmed that Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the sequel in a high-value deal. While the makers have yet to announce a formal date, industry trackers suggest a late March or mid-April premiere, following the standard eight-week theatrical window.

The film’s success has not only cemented Sunny Deol’s status as a “sequel king” following Gadar 2 but has also revitalized interest in JP Dutta’s original 1997 classic. The ensemble cast, including Diljit Dosanjh as Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and Ahan Shetty as Navy Officer Mahendra Singh Rawat, has earned praise for bringing a multi-front perspective to the 1971 war. With no major Hindi competition until the arrival of Dhurandhar 2 in mid-March, Border 2 still has a clean, if slower, path to pad its final totals.

