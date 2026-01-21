Border 2 Box Office: Sunny Deol Film Sells 55K Tickets In Advance At National Chains | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 22, 2026, 01:13 IST

Border 2 box office advance booking update: Sunny Deol’s film sells 55K tickets at national chains, eyes strong growth before release.

Sunny Deol in a still from Border 2.

Border 2 has begun its theatrical journey on a steady note at the box office, with advance bookings showing encouraging — though not spectacular — traction. As of 10 PM on January 21, the Sunny Deol-led military action drama has sold approximately 55,000 tickets across the top two national cinema chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its opening day, according to data collected by Pinkvilla.com from various sources.

Trade estimates suggest that the film is likely to cross the 60,000-ticket mark by Wednesday morning. Overall, the opening-day advance bookings currently stand at around Rs 4 crore nett. While these numbers indicate healthy interest, expectations were significantly higher given the legacy of the Border franchise and the strong sense of nostalgia associated with the 1997 blockbuster.

Border 2 advance booking trends

Despite the relatively moderate start, the film still has room to gain momentum. Historically, mass entertainers and patriotic action dramas have shown sharp jumps in ticket sales on the final day of advance booking. A recent example is Gadar 2, which witnessed more than three times the ticket sales on its final booking day compared to the penultimate day.

Border 2 will be hoping to replicate — or even surpass — that trend. If the film manages a similar surge, its final advance sales could inch close to the 1.5 lakh ticket mark, significantly strengthening its opening-day prospects. For now, however, it continues to trail behind Gadar 2, which had registered a massive 2.74 lakh advance bookings for its opening day and went on to open at Rs 40 crore before crossing Rs 500 crore nett in its lifetime run.

Opening day expectations and box office outlook

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is currently expected to open in the range of Rs 30 crore to Rs 37 crore nett in India, according to Pinkvilla Predicts, with a more precise projection of around Rs 32 crore. Given its scale, genre and cast, the film has the potential to emerge as Hindi cinema’s first major box office success of the year.

Produced by Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar, Border 2 is among the biggest Hindi releases of the season. Strong word-of-mouth could result in an immediate spike in collections, especially with the film securing a wide and dominant release across the country. The absence of major competition in the coming weeks — until Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s O’ Romeo — further works in its favour.

Apart from Sunny Deol, the ensemble cast features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Anya Singh and others. All eyes are now on whether Border 2 can live up to its franchise legacy and recreate the box office magic of Gadar 2.

