Brooklyn Beckham Appears To Erase ‘DAD’ Tattoo After Public Attack On David Beckham | Hollywood News

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham appears to have removed a permanent tribute to his father, David Beckham, as tensions with his famous parents reach an all-time high.

David Beckham spoke out about the debacle with his son Brooklyn (Reuters)

The divide between Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his famous parents appears to have moved from the digital world to the physical one. On Wednesday, February 4, new photographs obtained by The Sun suggested that the 26-year-old has taken the drastic step of removing or covering a tattoo dedicated to his father, David Beckham. The ink, located on his right arm, featured an intricate anchor design with the word “DAD” prominently displayed.

A Permanent Erasure of a Father-Son Bond

The latest images show three small symbols now occupying the space where the tribute to the football legend once sat. While the letters “DAD” seem to have been targeted by laser removal or a cover-up, the phrase “Love You Bust”—a nod to David’s nickname for Brooklyn, “Buster”—remains visible for now. However, the alteration of the anchor piece serves as a stark visual representation of the deteriorating relationship within the Beckham household.

This move follows a explosive January 19 Instagram post where Brooklyn broke his long-standing silence. In a lengthy statement that shocked fans, he alleged that David and Victoria had spent years manipulating the media to preserve a polished family “facade.” Brooklyn wrote, “I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” adding that he felt he had “no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

Allegations of Control and Wedding Sabotage

The feud, which many trace back to Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz Beckham, has escalated into claims of systemic parental control. Brooklyn asserted that he is not being “controlled” by his wife, but is instead “standing up for myself for the first time in my life.” He even addressed the infamous “dress drama” involving his mother, Victoria Beckham, claiming, “My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design.”

Beyond the wedding logistics, Brooklyn leveled serious accusations against his parents’ character, claiming they have attempted “endlessly to ruin my relationship” and that Nicola has been “consistently disrespected” by the family. He further alleged that David and Victoria used “performative social media posts” to hide the reality of their “inauthentic relationships.” With Brooklyn stating clearly, “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” the removal of his father’s tribute suggests that the bridge back to the Beckham estate may have finally been burned.

