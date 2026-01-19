BTS World Tour: Why Korean Hotels Are Cancelling Fans’ Reservations | Korean News

Last Updated: January 19, 2026, 15:10 IST

BTS fans claimed that hotels have been cancelling their bookings for people offering more money to them.

BTS will kick off their world tour in April 2026.

(Photo Credit : X)

BTS fans all over the world are excited for the K-pop boy band’s comeback. BTS members, including V, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, and Jimin, are all set to embark on their highly anticipated world tour in April, and ARMYs did not waste any time booking tickets and hotels.

However, amid the high excitement, hotels in South Korean cities like Busan and Goyang, two key cities of the BTS world tour, have been reportedly cancelling bookings.

Why Are South Korean Hotels Cancelling Bookings?

Soon after the scheduled tour was dropped, fans started making reservations ahead of time. While the shows in Goyang and Busan are scheduled in April and June, fans claimed the hotels have been cancelling their bookings for people offering more money to them.

As per local reports, hotel prices have risen ten times more than usual. Social media chatter between fans and hotel authorities suggested the cancellation requests began when hotel staff realised they had more reservations than rooms available.

However, fans are not convinced by their reasoning. Many of them alleged that they had booked the room first, and hence the hotel was not entitled to cancel their stay in the name of extra demand. Fans also claimed that hotels wanted to raise the price for someone else who would be ready to pay more, which caused the cancellation chaos.

Following the allegations, hotels in Goyang and Busan are now being deemed “shameless and greedy” and getting called out on social media. Fans also slam them for doing cheap tricks to earn extra money from BTS fans.

BTS Announces World Tour Dates

The K-pop boy band is all set to embark on their much-awaited world tour spanning 34 cities across five continents with 79 shows in total. BTS will kick off their tour on April 9 in Goyang, South Korea, before moving to Japan.

They will begin their North America leg in Florida and tour across states like Texas, California, Nevada, New Jersey, and Illinois, among others. Other European and Latin American stops include Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and more.

Other countries in the Asia-Pacific region include Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, among others. BTS is expected to conclude the massive world tour in the Philippines on March 14, 2027, so far. Additional cities and venues will be announced later.

First Published: January 19, 2026, 15:10 IST

News movies korean BTS World Tour: Why Korean Hotels Are Cancelling Fans’ Reservations